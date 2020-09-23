Kathy Cheng, Justice, Supreme Court of Texas, Place 6, Democratic Party

Kathy Cheng, Democrat, is running for election for the Place 6 judge of the Texas Supreme Court... Cheng was a Democratic candidate for Place 6 judge of the Texas Supreme Court in 2018 and lost the general election on November 6, 2018.

Kathy Cheng was born in Taiwan, and lives in Houston, Texas. She earned a B.S. from Louisiana State University - Shreveport in 1995 and a J.D. from South Texas College of Law in 2000. Cheng’s career experience includes working as a managing member of Cheng & Associates, her own law practice. She has volunteered with the League of Women Voters of the Houston Area.

