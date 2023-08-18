The 2nd Annual Variety Show will benefit the Price Center. Auditions start on August 30. Submitted photo

Organizers of the 2nd Annual Variety Show benefiting the Price Center, which is slated to take place on Thurs, Sept. 21 from 6-9 p.m., have set two separate dates for individual performers and acts to audition. The first of the two sessions is set for Wed., Aug. 30 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. The second audition will be held Sat., Sept. 2 from 10 am. – noon. The auditions are open to anyone wanting to display their talents. Each act will be given 10 -20 minutes for their audition and the finished act needs to fit within a 7–9-minute window. Interested parties are asked to email Anna Broome at smtxyoga@gmail.com.

A sold-out crowd attended the Variety Show last fall, which included musicians, singers, dancers, comedians, and poets. The evening also included a chance to purchase concessions and tickets for a chance to win one of several unique specialty gift basket door-prizes. All proceeds benefited the Price Center, a unique downtown gathering place with a public art gallery, garden, rentable venues, and enriching activities for all. As a non-profit, operating funds come from dues-paying members, donations, grants, and revenue generated from venue rentals, Shop 1893 sales, and art sales.

“Last year’s show kind of blew me away,” said Anna Broome, vice chair of the Price Center’s board of directors and organizer of the event. “I was hoping for a nice-size crowd and a respectable show, and was amazed at the turnout, talent and funds raised,” she added. “The enthusiasm and feedback from the audience made it a given that we had to do it again.”

For more information about the Price Center and its services, please call 512-392-2900, stop by the Center at 222 W. San Antonio St., or visit price-center.org or Facebook @ Price Center & Garden or Instagram @smtxpricecenter.