aGLIFF announces screening of musical ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Dec. 28

Austin’s oldest film festival, aGLIFF, announces a special event and screening of the Whitney Houston biopic musical “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” A private screening of the film will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Galaxy Theatres Austin, located at 6700 Middle Fiskville Road. Hosted by All American Goddess at Large Nadine Hughes, the screening will feature a pre-movie Whitney Houston singalong with Austin-based musician Tina G.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is the soonto- be released biographical musical chronicling the life of American pop icon Whitney Houston. Written by Anthony McCarten, who also wrote the screenplay for the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the film stars Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci and Ashton Sanders. Houston’s former record producer Clive Davis serves as the film’s producer.

Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at agliff.org/queer-spectrum. The event is free to aGLIFF members and their guests. This event is partnered in part with Austin Pride.

Founded in 1987, aGLIFF is the All Genders, Lifestyles and Identities Film Festival. The festival began as a four-day event with four films focused on coming out and the AIDS epidemic. Since becoming a 501(c)3 nonprofit in 1995, the festival has grown into an organization with year-round community programs and events culminating each year in the annual film festival.

The organization’s mission is to create positive and visible film programs relevant to the lives of LGBTQIA+ identified people, to educate the community about LGBTQIA+ issues, to produce and promote the best in LGBTQIA+ community building events, and to support and partner with other organizations to enlighten the public.

