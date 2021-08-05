Anchor Bar to bring Buffalo wings to San Marcos

A new chicken wing restaurant is coming to San Marcos.

Anchor Bar, home of the original buffalo chicken wing, began serving wings in Buffalo, New York in 1964. The Anchor Bar Franchise Company has been serving more than five million pounds of chicken wings annually since 2009. These wings will soon make their debut in San Marcos.

Anchor Bar in San Marcos will be the 15th franchised location and will be located at 1400 Aquarena Springs Dr. The location is owned by New Braunfels residents Joe and Wendy Snyder.

“I attended Southwest Texas State and Texas State University so we are extremely excited to bring the Original Buffalo Chicken Wing to this community,” Owner Joe Snyder said. “When I decided to open a restaurant, I was looking for a wholesome concept with great food. Anchor Bar was the obvious choice. This will be our third location in Texas and we love being a family friendly sports bar with world famous wings.”

The restaurant will feature a sports-bar and separate family dining area, both with views of televisions from every angle. There will also be a dedicated area for take out orders as well as a variety of delivery options. This location will serve Anchor Bar’s classic fare including the original signature wings, boneless wings, beef on weck, salads, pizza, burgers and hot sandwiches.

“Americans all over our country love chicken wings, and we’re excited to be bringing our James Beard Gold Medal Award Winning wings to even more places across the country in 2021,” said Mark Dempsey, CEO of the Anchor Bar Franchise & Development Company. “Our long history of sharing America’s favorite food is built on family and that’s why it’s important that every Anchor Bar is run locally, by community business owners like our partners in Texas. We’re excited about this new endeavor and look forward to long partnerships.”