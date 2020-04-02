1836 Music Group has partnered with the Texas Ski Ranch and Ragnars on The Compound to host a streamed benefit concert to help raise money for local musicians affected by the recent outbreak of the COVID-19.

In March, music venues, bars and restaurants started shutting their doors to abide by social distancing measures being implemented by cities and counties across Central Texas. The closures left a slew of service industry workers jobless, but many Central Texas musicians and music industry professionals found themselves out of work as well.

1836 Music Group Founder AG Gilley saw not only the artists on their label being affected, but many of the local bands they were affiliated with as well.

“As bars shut down and restaurants shut down, that's their livelihood. That's where they play, that's where they make their money. So with that being said, these guys are basically out of a job at this point, with no source of income at all,” Gilley said. “So, you know, we're seeing the direct effects from artists signed to our label, and then we're also affiliated with a lot of other local artists and we're seeing it directly affect them too. They can't pay their bills. They can't get food. They can't basically take care of themselves, at this point.”

Gilley said that’s when the 1836 Music Group started trying to think of ways to pull the community together to help support local musicians in Hays and Comal counties. That resulted in the idea of hosting an artist aid concert, only streamed online.

Texas-born singer and songwriter Dallas Burrow is on the 1836 Music Group's lineup for the Artist Aid Streamed Benefit Concert. Photo courtesy of Devious Planet

The Artist Aid - Streamed Benefit Concert starts Friday at 3 p.m. on the 1836 Music Group’s Facebook page. Local businesses — including Riley's Tavern, Happy Cow Bar and Grill, Kelly Williams Plumbing, Billy's Ice, Gypsy River Resort and Gypsy Liquors — will also be sharing the stream on their Facebook pages.

The artist line-up includes Kayla Jane, Brian Mills, Dallas Burrow, Marcus Morales, Tyler Hadlock, Austin Curtis, Austin Hadlock, Manzy Lowry, Coby Tate, Raquel Rae, The Lawless, Highway Hypnosis and Hunter Road Trio.

The stream will be free to enjoy, but 1836 Music Group is asking viewers to consider donating to the cause or sharing the stream to help spread the word. Organizers will also be handing out free giveaways throughout the event to those who are actively sharing and donating.

1836 Music Group will be collecting donations leading up to, throughout and after the live stream through the Facebook Artist Aid page, the Venmo app at @Artistaid-CentralTexas or their website.

Gilley said all of the profits will go directly back to the musicians who earn their living playing music locally between Hays and Comal counties. Musicians that had shows canceled in Hays and Comal counties due to Covid-19 that are registered with ASCAP or BMI are eligible to apply for aid on the 1836 Music Group’s website.