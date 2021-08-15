Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Augusta Lavender Heliotrope tops must-have plants list for 2022
Augusta Lavender Heliotrope tops must-have plants list for 2022

The Eastern Tiger Swallowtail is just one of several species of butterflies that will visit the Augusta Lavender heliotrope.

Augusta Lavender Heliotrope tops must-have plants list for 2022

The treasured Pipevine Swallowtail has found the Augusta Lavender heliotrope to be just perfect.

Augusta Lavender Heliotrope tops must-have plants list for 2022

Augusta Lavender heliotrope and Color Coded Orange You Awesome echinacea make a colorful combination. Photos by Norman Winter

Augusta Lavender Heliotrope tops must-have plants list for 2022

Sun, 08/15/2021 - 5:00am

If someone had told me that there was a heliotrope that could hang with a lantana over a long, hot and wet summer, I would have said sure when pigs fly. Well clear Runway One, because Augusta's Lavender is arriving for spring 2022. I am writing this as much for the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021