Bell Springs Winery releases new wine blend: Mix Tap

At Bell Springs Winery owner Nate Pruitt has lots to talk about.

“We’ve just released our Mix Tap, which is a blend of Montepulciano and Sangiovese, from 100% Texas fruit, both of the high plains — and the hill country,” he said.

Made from the 2019 vintage this Montepulciano/Sangiovese (55%/45%) blend showcases fruit from the Mandola vineyard in Driftwood. Ripe blackberry, coffee notes, cedar and warm spice on the nose lead to a fruit forward, dry finished wine that benefits from pairing with rich dishes such as Ossobuco or Carne guisada.

“Drink now or stash a few away to open a year or two from now, this Italian style wine will please on the most relaxing or demanding of occasions.”

Their beer selection is hard to beat, especially with the release of two new beers the Japanese Pilsner , 4.7% ABV, 14 IBU — and the Maibock, 6.4% ABV, 25 IBU.

The Japanese Pilsner has loads of rice and Pilsner malt for the base. German lager yeast co-fermented with Sake yeast along with a new hop called "Nobility" — known for its lemongrass and green tea attributes. Pale and crisp.

The Maibock is a bock strength version of their Helles. Showcases 100% German ingredients.

This and more are available at 3700 Bell Springs Brewing Co., Dripping Springs.