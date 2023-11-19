Brookdale Senior Living Center meets First Step School

First Step School owner and director Tina Thomas- Owens and teacher/ assistant director Kaitlyn Wright wanted to help the veteran community by adopting a veteran for Christmas.

Thomas-Owens reached out to Bernie Adams, the historian for Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 to make their plan a reality.

Adams put Thomas- Owens in touch with Bryttany Gamez, the resident program coordinator at Brookdale Senior Living.

As part of their holiday festivities, Brookdale has an Angel Tree for all the residents in their community. Among them are four veterans that First Step School students will adopt for the holiday season.