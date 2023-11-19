Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Brookdale Senior Living Center meets First Step School

Students from First Step School made holiday cards for veterans.
Photos by Bernadette Adams

Gamez, Wright and Owens with First Steps School children.
Sun, 11/19/2023 - 5:00am
Special To The Record
Sunday, November 19, 2023

First Step School owner and director Tina Thomas- Owens and teacher/ assistant director Kaitlyn Wright wanted to help the veteran community by adopting a veteran for Christmas.

Thomas-Owens reached out to Bernie Adams, the historian for Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 to make their plan a reality.

Adams put Thomas- Owens in touch with Bryttany Gamez, the resident program coordinator at Brookdale Senior Living.

As part of their holiday festivities, Brookdale has an Angel Tree for all the residents in their community. Among them are four veterans that First Step School students will adopt for the holiday season.

