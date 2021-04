Last March, in response to a growing need for connectivity and commerce within the Central Texas corridor, Davis and Patton Jones launched Squaredeal CTX, a digital marketplace for local artists to sell their goods online. “It really started from the realization that there’s really no place for Central Texans to buy ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!