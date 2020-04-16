Celebrating Earth Day during a pandemic

Earth Day is April 22 and many across the world are trying to find ways to celebrate going green while practicing social distancing. Here are a few ideas to consider:

Maximize your time at home by planting a garden. Not only will the plants you grow help to reduce carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere, but you’ll also be creating a healthy habitat for birds, insects and other small critters. Plus, if you plant vegetables, you can reduce your carbon footprint by reducing the amount of food you need to purchase that was shipped long distances.

Get outdoors and enjoy nature. Many city parks may be closed, but almost all of San Marcos' more than 1,200 acres of natural areas with more than 22 miles of trails are open. Just remember to still practice social distancing.

Reading is good for the mind, the soul and it turns out, the planet: A pastime like reading easily replaces streaming, which is notoriously carbon-intensive. So, dust off that massive book you’ve been meaning to read, and get to work. Also, if you’re craving sports amid a sportsless pandemic, why not crack open a biography about your favorite athlete or sports moment. Remember the San Marcos Public Library is open for porch pickups. Patrons can place items on hold through the online catalog, via email at smpl@sanmarcostx.gov or by calling 512-393-8200.

You don’t need to spend a lot of time or money to substantially improve your home’s energy efficiency. Take an afternoon to swap out the incandescent bulbs in all your light fixtures and replace them with LEDs or another energy-efficient alternative.

Start reducing food waste. Up to 40 percent of the food in the United States is never eaten and the same time, one in eight Americans struggles to put enough food on the table. Being more conscientious about the amount of food purchased and planning out meals are good places to start.

Speaking of reducing food waste, composting is an excellent way to divert organic waste from landfills that generate methane, a potent greenhouse gas. By composting wasted food and other organics, methane emissions are significantly reduced.

For families wishing to celebrate Earth Day, earthday.org has instructions for crafts for every age group. Build a CD sun catcher to reduce bird collisions or build a bee condo to help protect bees.

Learn more about environmental causes and get involved remotely. Many organizations host online petitions, which are shared directly with policymakers. This is a great way to have your voice heard on issues that are important to you.

With a bit of creativity, you can show the planet some love in a socially-responsible way.