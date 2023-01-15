Central Texas Beekeepers School now accepting students

People interested in producing honey and helping to save the bees may attend the 13th Annual Central Texas Beekeepers School on Saturday, April 1 at Brenham High School in Brenham. The school is open to the public for anyone interested in keeping bees or who wants to learn about bees.

Benefits of beekeeping include providing family and friends with an all-natural sweetener; increasing the number of bees to help pollinate gardens; and helping the dwindling bee population by raising bees in backyards and even more populated areas. Most cities allow at least two bee hives per home depending on the size of the lot. To learn more, contact local city offices for regulations in the area.

While attending the school, participants will learn the parts of the hive, how to build or assemble equipment, how to install bees, the proper procedure for lighting a smoker and how to inspect the bee hive. Students will also learn how to dress to minimize the possibility of being stung and what to do in case of a sting.

One of the most popular features of the school is the ability to observe a hive of bees while it is opened and inspected. Weather permitting, students can “suit up” and be present while experienced beekeepers complete this operation. Participants will see how to extract honey and how to care for it before it is consumed or shared with others.

Early admission to the school is $85 for the first adult and $80 for additional adults in the family. Cost for students over age 12 (including college students) is $35. Children under the age of 12 attending classes with a parent are $15.

Registration fees increase after March 29. All local and state Covid protocols at the time of the school will be observed. The school will monitor the health situation and will keep registrants informed.

Classes begin at 8 a.m. and will be completed at 5 p.m. The cost of the school includes a catered barbecue meal with Blue Bell Ice Cream and a school book with information about beekeeping. Door prizes will be given away and a drawing to give away complete bee hives will be held at 5 p.m.

To register go to: tinyurl. com/2023Bee-School. To receive our newsletter, go to centraltexasbeekeepers. org. For more information, call 979-277-0411 or email: centraltexasbeekeepers@ gmail.com.

This event is not sponsored by Brenham High School or Brenham ISD.

The Central Texas Beekeepers meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham.

Anyone interested in beekeeping is welcome at the meetings.