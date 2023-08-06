August

When: Classes are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays Where: The Price Center at 222 San Antonio St.

Details: Classes are free if you are a current Price Center member. Most new participants do become members to support the events and activities that happen at the Price Center. An annual Price Center membership is $35. Otherwise the cost for classes is $2 per student.

Info: Contact Janet Aron at Facebook.com/janetszumbagold

Time to Join the Band

When: Rehearsals are every Thursday and begin Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

What: The Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band is entering into its 4th season. This is the perfect time for new interested musicians to join up. If you have ever played a wind or percussion instrument, either in high school, college or beyond, the ensemble would love to have you join us. Auditions are not necessary. Simply sitting in a section and playing along is all that is required. Bring your instrument and a music stand.

Where: The location is First Baptist Church, 325 McCarty Lane.

Info: Interested persons or those with questions should contact Musical Director, Michael Thielen at 512-2126228, via Facebook messenger, or at aquarenaspringssymphonicband@gmail. com

Women’s Hall of Fame

Parks and Recreation is looking for outstanding local women to honor during the annual induction ceremony in October. A committee of former recipients will review the nominations and select the honorees. Criteria for selection include: volunteerism in multiple areas of service; meeting the needs of the community; demonstration of community initiative; and influencing positive change and going beyond the call of duty. The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, August 18 at 4pm. The nomination form is available online at: sanmarcostx.gov/ fame. Paper nominations are also available at the Parks and Recreations Office, 401 E. Hopkins Street. The Women’s Hall of Fame began in 1984 as a way to honor women for their volunteerism and leadership in the community. Since then, more than 140 women have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Hays County Master Gardeners Class Hays County Master Gardeners are now accepting applications for the Fall 2023 Training Class.

Applications are available on our website: hayscountymastergardeners. org, my emailing HCMGA@hayscountymastergardeners.org, or by calling the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office at 512-393-2120.

Life Long Learning: Register Now!

San Marcos Parks and Recreation in cooperation with Life Long Learning of San Marcos is once again offering new Life Long Learning courses for the greater San Marcos area. The classes are primarily for those age 60 and above, but adults of any age are welcome to register. To REGISTER or for more information on the classes, please stop by the Activity Center at 501 East Hopkins, Call 512.393.8280 or visit sanmarcostx. gov/activeSMTX and search LLL for Life Long Learning courses. A minimum number of registrants is required for these classes to make.

Caregiving Connections

When: Mondays, 10-11 a.m. and Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: San Marcos Public Library Who: Caregiver support group. In-person or Zoom. Registration required to receive Zoom information. For ages 18 and up.

Info: Call 512-393-8200.

Job Search Help

When: Mondays, 12 p.m.-1p.m.

Who: Let us help you find new employment every step of the way!

We will help you find new jobs postings, write your resume or cover letter, and go into the interview prepared and with confidence.

Where: San Marcos Public Library, Conference Room

Storytime

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: San Marcos Public Library Who: Children are invited to the library for great stories, songs, and fun!

Info: Call 512-393-8200.

Baby Lap-sit Time

When: Tuesdays, 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Where: San Marcos Public Library Who: Bring your baby (18 months and under) for lap-sit stories, songs, and bubbles!

Info: Call 512-393-8200.

San Marcos Fiber Arts

When: Wednesdays, 7 to 8:45 p.m.

Where: San Marcos Public Library Who: Join this group to enjoy the fiber craft of your choosing and meet other fiber-loving folks. Bring your own fiber projects to work on.

Meets every Wednesday.

Info: Call 512-393-8200.

Resumes Made Easy

When: Thursdays 9 - 10 a.m.

Where: San Marcos Public Library Who: Are you job hunting, but need help with your resume? Learn how to create a resume, update the one you have, or have your resume reviewed by a librarian.

No resume? Bring your employment and education history.

Where: San Marcos Public Library, Conference Room

Ask a Master Gardener

When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon Where: San Marcos Public Library Lobby Who: Master Gardener and staff member, Christi, will be available at a table in the lobby to answer your gardening questions. Stop by and ask Christi your gardening questions.

Info: Call 512-393-8200

Cover Letters Made Easy

When: Fridays, 10 - 11 a.m.

Who: Market yourself and gain an edge in today's job market by learning how to write an effective cover letter.

We will discuss components of a cover letter, review proper formatting, and determine what content to include and what to leave out.

Where: San Marcos Public Library

Tech Friday

When: Fridays, 10 to 11 a.m. Where: San Marcos Public Library Who: The library offers free technology and computer help every Friday in basic computing skills, internet, email, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft Excel.

You can also get help with your mobile device. Meets every Friday.

For ages 18 and up.

Info: Call 512-393-8200.

Fiber Friends

When: Fridays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: San Marcos Public Library Who: The library invites you to sit and knit, crochet, weave, sew, or work on any other fiber project in a relaxed atmosphere with good company. Bring your own projects to work on and join us every Friday morning.

Info: Call 512-393-8200.

60+ Game Day: Meets every Monday- except City Holidays

When: Join us for Game Day, every Monday at the San Marcos Activity Center from 12:30 - 4 p.m.

What: Game materials for Bridge, Mexican Train Dominoes, Hand & Foot, and 42 are provide. We will add new games at your request! New members are welcome. Registration for Game Day is no longer required. Make sure you arrive on time to get in on a game!

Adult Time Out

When: Fridays 4 - 5 p.m.

What: A time to slow down and unwind and take a break from the usual hustle and bustle of life. Join us for some coloring and/or other mindfulness activities.

Where: San Marcos Public Library

Movies in your Park

FREE! Pre-movie activities begin at 7:30 p.m.; movie begins at approximately 8:45 p.m.

• Aug. 8 – Top Gun: Maverick @CAF Airport Hanger

• Aug. 11 (combined with Party in your Park event) – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Fun begins at 5 p.m.; movie begins at 8:45 p.m.

Free backpack giveaway: first come, first served, while supplies last

Deep-Dive Your Inner World: Expressing Through Images

When: Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 & 30, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: San Marcos Public Library Who: In this class, you will develop a body of work that explores your life story, memories and imagination, emotions, thoughts, and all manner of personal experiences that make you who you are. Enjoy learning new art techniques, engaging discussions, and community, as well as acquiring an artistic practice of self-reflection.

For ages 18 and up.

Registration required; drop-ins allowed.

Info: Call 512-393-8200.

Watercolor Basics: Bonus!

When: Monday, August 7 and 14, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Who: Join Maryfer Verazzi for an extended watercolor basics class! Supplies provided. Registration required.

Ages 18 and up.

Info: Call 512-393-8200

Zentangle

When: Monday, August 7, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: San Marcos Public Library Who: Come make Zentangles with others, the first Monday of each month. A Zentangle is a miniature abstract work of art created by a collection of patterns.

It is typically done on a 3.5' X 3.5' paper 'tile' using a pencil and a black pen. The small size allows for a work of art that can be completed in a relatively short period of time. All materials provided. For ages 18 and up.

Info: Call 512-393-8200

Yoga: Monday Night Re-set

When: Monday, August 7, 14, 21 & 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: San Marcos Public Library Who: Join yoga teacher E.D. Watson for a chill, relaxing yoga practice. Bring a mat and any props you like to use.

For ages 18 and up.

Info: Call 512-393-8200.

Job Skills Tech Class: Setting up an Indeed Profile When: Tuesday, August 8, 11am-12p.m.

In this class, you will learn how to create and optimize an Indeed profile for effective job searching. We will cover the key components of a strong profile, how to search and apply for jobs, and tips for standing out to employers.

Where: San Marcos Public Library, Conference Room

Business Financial Statements A “Think B!g” Small Business Series

When: Aug. 8, 2023, 12 - 1 p.m.

This seminar will provide startups, seasonal and existing businesses with the basic concepts of Personal Financial Statements. Being able to understand and provide lenders with these documents can be the difference between being ready to submit a loan application or not.

Open to everyone in the San Marcos community including entrepreneurs, small business owners, and anyone interested in learning more information on starting their entrepreneurship journey!

Where: San Marcos Public Library, Conference Room

PFLAG Monthly Meeting

When: Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

What: Please join us for our Monthly Chapter Meeting.

Speaker info coming soon! This event will be in-person only. We are hoping to have a hybrid option.

Where: St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 3039 Ranch Rd 12

Active Balance

When: Aug. 8 and 22, noon to 1 p.m.

CHRISTUS HomeCare brings you our new balance class, Active Balance. Join us twice a month for a balance class that will improve your safety and decrease your risk of falls. This class is for those 60 and above, at all activity levels. It will improve confidence, strength and flexibility while increasing mobility. Active Balance will be held on the Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month.

Where: San Marcos Activity Center. Participants need to wear loose, comfortable clothing with rubber-soled shoes. Registration is preferred but is not required.

You can register for Active Balance at sanmarcostx.gov/ activesmtx and click ACTIVITIES or call 512-3938280.

Mindfulness Meditation

When: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 16 & 30, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and Thursday, Aug. 24, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: San Marcos Public Library Who: Throughout this series, participants will be introduced to a variety of different Mindfulness Meditation practices, including: Sitting, Standing, and Lying. Additionally, a different “seasonal” theme will be introduced. Ages 18 and up. All materials provided.

Info: Call 512-393-8200.

60+ Monthly Bingo

When: Aug. 9, 2023, from 2 - 3 p.m.

Bingo is back at the Activity Center! Experience the thrill of winning and the joy of getting together with others.

Each month, we provide Bingo with great prizes and light refreshments. Participants will be allowed to play 3 bingo cards each game. Registration is not required. You do not need to be a member of the Activity Center to attend. Come join the fun B-4, during, and after!

Location: San Marcos Activity Center. FREE!

For more information, call 393-8275.

GriefShare

What: GriefShare, a 14-week Bible-based grief recovery support group, with videos offering insight and help from grief recovery experts and group discussions offering support and encouragement.

When: Monday evenings, Aug. 14 - Nov. 13, 6 - 8 p.m. Where: First Baptist Church, 325 W. McCarty Lane.

For more information and registration, please visit griefshare.org or call 512-558-1012.