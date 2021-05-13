Diplo to play sold-out show in San Marcos Friday

American DJ, songwriter and producer, Diplo is coming to The Marc on Friday to play a sold-out show to celebrate the venue’s eighth anniversary.

Diplo is based in Los Angeles and has been a staple in the electronic music scene for years. He has worked on production and mixtape projects with many pop artists, including Gwen Sefani, Britney Spears, Madonna, Beyonce, Justin Bieber and more.

Tickets for the show are now sold-out. Additional tickets will not be sold at the door, according to a tweet by the venue.

The Marc – located at 120 E. San Antonio St. – is a live-music venue and nightclub in the heart of downtown San Marcos. Formerly known as the Texas Music Theatre, The Marc changed ownership and names in 2013, according to the San Marcos Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Upcoming shows include Dillon Francis, Nitti Gritti, Boombox Cartel and more. For scheduling and ticket information for future shows at the Marc, visit themarcsm.com.