Foodie Friday: Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

If you travel north on Interstate 35 to Kyle and head down Kohler’s Crossing you’ll find a pizza place nestled into a trendy, beautiful shopping strip, the likes of which is not seen anywhere else in Hays County.

There you’ll find Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse a family friendly, locally owned, operated and sourced craft pizza and Texas craft beer bar.

Their motto says it all. “Wake up. Kick ass. Repeat.” It may read like they’re bragging, but is it bragging if you can do it? Make great pizza that is?

Well, their pizza is pretty darn great. On the day of our visit, I chose a small pizza from their specialty menu — Major Tom. It came with a red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green peppers, and fresh portabella mushrooms.

The 9-inch spherical delight was pillowy soft and cooked perfectly with lots of the toppings. The sauces are house made and the dough made fresh, too. On this visit I hadn’t eaten all day and was hungry. Suffice it to say I scarfed the pie down with little problem. But any other time I believe it would satisfy a couple easily; and what a great buy for $8.95.

My partner, not much of a vegetable eater, opted for the Meat Almighty for just a dollar more. It came with a red sauce base as well and topped with pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham and bacon for $9.95. Yikes. Might need to check his cholesterol later.

On my next visit I might have to try the Bacon Double Cheeseburger pizza or perhaps the Ground Control pizza which reads more like a traditional supreme pizza. It comes with pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green bell peppers, portabella mushrooms, pit smoked ham, ground beef and black olives — $9.95

Aviator Drafthouse has a great grinder sandwich selection like the Italian which comes with salami, pit smoked ham, house pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, mustard and Italian dressing for $9.70. The eatery has multiple kinds of calzones as well for $12.75 and if you’re looking to watch your waistline, they have several salads to choose from.

As for the drafthouse portion of the menu, Aviator has several draft beers to choose from.

Aviator Drafthouse has lunch specials Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse is located at 856 Kohlers Crossing Suite 305 in Kyle.

Phone: 512-827-3553

Website: https://aviatorpizza.com/