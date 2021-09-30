Foodie Friday: Babe’s Doughnuts and Coffee

Delicious flaky doughnuts and biscuits are only but a hop, skip and jump away from the Square.

Babe’s Doughnuts and Coffee offers a wide variety of breakfast options and coffee selections. Between the wraps, honey butter chicken biscuit, kolaches and croissants, Babe’s dishes out delectable options at an affordable price.

Babe’s simply describes its breakfast eatery as “serving up hand crafted doughnuts and specialty coffee,” on its Facebook page

What to get:

During our visit to Babe’s, I had to go with the doughnut shop’s honey butter chicken biscuit and a chocolate sea salt doughnut.

Everyone knows about a certain hamburger spot’s honey butter chicken biscuit but you can go ahead and put Babe’s ahead. This sandwich is one to rave about. The biscuit was nice and buttery. It had a good flake. The chicken was juicy and flavorful. The donut was excellent as well with the sweetness of the chocolate topping pairing well with the sea salt.

One of my dining companions also chose a biscuit sandwich. He went with the Nashville Hot Chicken biscuit. This biscuit sandwich was spicy and delicious. The biscuit was buttery and crumbly and stuffed with a savory and spicy piece of fried chicken that was cooked to perfection. The chicken was seasoned with Cayenne pepper and garlic. With a side of the honey butter sauce, the chicken biscuit had the perfect amount of spice.

Both biscuit sandwiches came out to $5.75.

My other dining companion selected the bacon potato wrap, which came with what the name suggests — breakfast potatoes, bacon bits and scrambled eggs all made fresh and rolled up tightly in a large flour tortilla.

If the chicken biscuit sandwiches aren’t your style, Babe’s offers two other sandwiches — the S.E.C and B.E.C. — both priced at $5.75.

The B.E.C. is a biscuit sandwich with bacon strips, fried egg and American cheese, and the S.E.C. comes with All Hog sausage, a fried egg and American cheese on a warm, flaky biscuit.

Maybe you’re interested in a wrap. Alongside the bacon potato wrap, Babe’s has four other wrap options. Babe’s southwest wrap comes with sausage, grilled tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, egg, chili seasoning and cheddar cheese inside a flour tortilla ($5.50). The veggie avocado wrap has egg, grilled tomato, baby spinach, cheddar cheese and avocado slices inside a flour tortilla for $5.50.

Looking for something spicy and sweet? The honey cayenne wrap comes with chopped fried chicken, egg and hot honey for $6. Babe’s also has the Philly steak and eggs wrap — a serving of Philly sirloin steak, eggs, onions, bell peppers and cheese — for $6.50.

Babe’s also has the Southwest bowl, which comes with sausage, grilled tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, crispy potatoes, scrambled eggs and shredded cheese, and the spinach avocado bowl — a hefty serving of avocado, scrambled eggs, grilled tomatoes, baby spinach, crispy potatoes and shredded cheese. Both bowls are priced at $7.50.

Babe’s has several croissant sandwiches to choose from: egg and cheese; avocado, egg and cheese; bacon, egg and cheese; sausage, egg and cheese; spinach and Swiss cheese; and chicken, egg and cheese.

Babe’s also has two kolache options — sausage and cheese, and jalapeno sausage and cheese.

During our visit to Babe’s, the shop had multiple doughnut selections to pick from: animal cracker topped doughnut, the Homer Simpson, fruity pebble topped doughnut, Oreo doughnut, chocolate sprinkle doughnut, old fashioned doughnut and Nutella stuffed doughnut.

Babe’s has a wide variety of coffee options to choose from, including simple selections like the drip coffee, cafe au lait, black cold brew and sweet cream cold brew. Babe’s also offers lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos.

If you go:

Babe’s Doughnuts and Coffee is located at 214 N. LBJ Dr.

The San Marcos spot is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and is closed on Mondays.

Phone: 512-216-6217

Additional taste-testing by Colton Ashabranner & Drew King