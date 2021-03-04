Foodie Friday: Blue Dahlia Bistro

San Marcos is blessed with a variety of great eating establishments but if you’re looking for something that is not so ordinary then you’ve got to try Blue Dahlia Bistro. There’s nothing typical about this popular eatery located on the square across from the beautiful Hays County Historic Courthouse.

Blue Dahlia uses organic, locally sourced products whenever available.

Walking in the bistro and you’ll immediately be at ease with its trendy aesthetics which hosts art from local talent. You can dine inside, on the patio, or maybe in their secret garden which is beautiful throughout the year.

On the day of our visit, and in an effort to remain faithful to a low carb diet, I chose the Coq au Vin Blanc chicken stew.

What a great choice as the dish came with perfectly cooked, tender chicken accompanied with mushrooms, garlic, capers, prosciutto, all cooked in a white wine cream sauce. As a bonus it also came with a side salad.

The broth of the stew had a delicious, herbaceous flavor that remains to this day, very memorable.

My dining partner, a brunch aficionado, opted for a breakfast sandwich that came with sausage and mixed greens. Judging by how quickly he ate it I can only surmise he liked it … a lot.

Blue Dahlia specializes in a variety of tartines, which is an open-faced sandwich on freshly baked whole wheat bread with butter. They also offer a gluten free bread option from New World Bakery for an extra $2.

Some of their tartines on the menu — well you’ll want to try:

*Prosciutto and Mozzarella with pesto, sun-dried tomatoes.

*Chicken Salad with dried cranberries, walnuts.

*Roasted Turkey with avocado, tomato, red pepper aioli.

*Blue Dahlia Brie with walnuts, apricot jam.

*Sliced Cold Smoked Salmon with herbed cream cheese, fresh dill, olive oil.

You can’t go wrong when you visit Blue Dahlia. If the aesthetics and great food aren’t enough, then it might interest you to know the Bistro remains a good steward of the environment by using biodegradable products and they compost the majority of their waste.

IF YOU GO:

Address: 107 E. Hopkins St, San Marcos, TX

Phone: 512-667-9539

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 9am-3pm.

Closed Mondays. For take-out orders via phone call 512-667-9539, or use online delivery via Delivery.com