Foodie Friday: Chepo's Mexican Restaurant

Chepo’s Mexican Restaurant has been providing San Marcans delicious and affordable food for 10 years.

Located on Ranch Road 12 just to the west of Texas State’s campus, this Mexican restaurant holds its own with the best in San Marcos.

Chepo’s has an expansive menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner options. This local eatery provides a great beginning to a meal with its chips and salsa. The salsa is freshly made daily and has a great pepper flavor.

What to get

Sometimes you can't fight the urge to try the classics when you visit a restaurant for the first time, and that’s exactly what we did when we visited Chepo’s.

My childhood favorite breakfast meal is migas — there’s something comforting about a plate of eggs mixed with crispy tortilla strips with melted cheese piled on top. Chepo’s provided a unique option — at least one I have yet to come across until now. The Robert Elrod Special adds beef fajitas to the migas mix. The combo of eggs, melted cheese, onions, peppers, jalapenos and chopped beef fajitas is a great mix. Fried potatoes and refried beans complete the Robert Elrod plate and your choice of flour or corn tortillas come on the side. This special came in at $9.99.

We also sampled another classic. We tried Chepo’s Beef Enchilada Plate, which came with two beef enchiladas, rice and beans.

Chepo’s has plenty of options to satisfy anyone’s palette. Queso, guacamole, fajita nachos and quesadillas highlight the restaurant’s appetizer menu.

Looking for something heartier? Try the Hays Plate — a plate with one cheese enchilada and one beef or chicken crispy taco served with rice and beans. Or maybe try the Chepo’s Special, which includes a cheese enchilada, tamale and a beef or chicken crispy taco also served with rice and beans. Other options include the carne guisada plate, barbacoa plate, carne asada plate, lengua plate, fajitas and much more.

On the lighter side, you can try Chepo’s fish tacos or tortilla soup. Chepo’s also serves caldo and menudo.

There are also plenty of other breakfast options, including the chorizo and egg plate, nopalitos and eggs plate, huevos rancheros and more.

If you go

Chepo’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 1400 Ranch Road 12.

Hours are 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

*Due to the coronavirus please check ahead for times and availability.