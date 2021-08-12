Foodie Friday: Chunk Deuce BBQ

Imagine a delicious, hefty serving of chopped barbecue brisket and an overeasy egg stuffed between a grilled cheese sandwich.

The expectation of such a delectable delight is as amazing in reality as you might expect. And you can get this standout sandwich at Chunk Deuce BBQ.

This San Marcos food truck is located at Red Bus Food Park. It dishes out tasty meals and sno cones from a blue food trailer.

Between the barbecue plates and Texas toast brisket grilled cheese, Chunk Deuce BBQ has a wide array of options for the hungriest of eaters.

What to get:

During our visit to Chunk Deuce BBQ, my dining partner chose to sample the Texas Toast Brisket Grilled Cheese in all its glory. Now, after eating this grilled cheese, he was overcome with such joy that he proclaimed that it was among the best sandwiches he’s ever eaten. This savory sandwich comes out to $6.50 and is a dollar more after adding an overeasy egg.

I went with the loaded baked potato. Chunk Deuce provided a sizable baked potato topped with a generous portion of chopped brisket — but you can select your choice of meat between chicken, brisket and sausage. The potato was topped with cheese, butter and sour cream. This baked potato was great. The brisket was flavorful and the cheese, butter and sour cream paired well together with the barbecue meat. Chunk Deuce’s loaded baked potato came out to $8.

Chunk Deuce has plenty of other options if the grilled cheese or baked potato isn’t your style. Consider sampling The Fabe Dawg — a bacon-wrapped hot dog with sautéed onions, guacamole, chili verde, cheese and your choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork — for $5.50.

This San Marcos food truck also has several taco options. You can pick from the brisket and bean tacos, chicken tacos, sausage wrap, chopped brisket and sliced brisket tacos. The tacos cost between $2.50 and $4.

Chunk Deuce also has sandwich options with your choice of meat — chicken, sausage, pulled pork, chopped brisket and sliced brisket. The sandwiches are priced between $4 and $7.

You can also try the food truck’s burritos, which come with your choice of either chicken or brisket inside at 12-inch tortilla with sautéed onions, guacamole, chili verde, rice, beans and cheese. The chicken burrito comes out to $7, while the brisket burrito is priced at $8.50.

Chunk Deuce also has barbecue plates. You can get a chicken quarters plate for $6, a quarter-pound brisket plate for $10 or a half-pound brisket plate for $15. Consider adding sausage to your meal for a small up charge. The food truck also offers a three meat plate with a quarter pound of brisket, chicken quarters and a half pound of sausage. All barbecue plates come with two sides — your choice between rice, beans and potato salad — and a drink.

Chunk Deuce also has nachos, which comes with your choice of one meat and jalapenos for $8 or add beans to the plate to make it $9.50.

This San Marcos food truck also has hot Cheetos topped with nacho cheese for $4. Add chopped brisket to this tasty concoction and it comes out to $8.

If you go

Chunk Deuce BBQ is located at Red Bus Food Park — 801 Chestnut St. in San Marcos.

To keep up with the food truck’s hours and daily specials visit Chunk Deuce BBQ’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Chunk-Deuce-BBQ-1666493643606924.