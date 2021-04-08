Foodie Friday: CRAFTHouse Kitchen & Tap

Chomping into the first bite of CRAFTHouse Kitchen & Tap’s classic burger provided a much-needed lunchtime boost.

This delicious burger came with a 100% black angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, American cheese served on a brioche bun. CRAFTHouse’s burger puts up a good challenge against the burgers across San Marcos.

Located near the Square, this local eatery offers burgers, sandwiches and plenty of libations for those interested.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CRAFTHouse has made adaptations to its restaurant layout with spaced seating and plexiglass dividers. This spot also has plenty of outdoor seating for those wanting to dine alfresco.

“Everyone of you are important to us, and we want to make sure that we are still offering up the same great food and drinks that will travel well,” CRAFTHouse says on its website.

What to get:

During our visit to CRAFTHouse, I chose to sample the chopped brisket grilled cheese. It was an excellent selection with savory chopped brisket topped with red onions and pickles in between classic American cheese and generously buttered sourdough bread. I went with French fries on the side, which were warm and crispy. This delicious sandwich and fries came out to $11.50.

My dining partner went with the Craft classic burger, which he raved about, saying it was among one of the best burgers he has eaten in San Marcos. He chose sweet potato fries on the side, which were piled high — so much so that he couldn’t finish his plate. This meal came out to $9.95.

We both highly recommend our respective selections. But if you’re looking for other options CRAFTHouse has plenty.

Consider starting off your meal with chips and queso. Or maybe try the Bobcat fries or nachos — served with your choice of French fries or tortilla chips topped with queso, your choice of chicken, pulled pork or smoked brisket, topped with green onions and BBQ sauce.

In the mood for a quesadilla? CRAFTHouse has several options, including pulled pork, chopped brisket, pork and brisket or chicken packed inside a flour tortilla with a cheese blend and pico de gallo served with tortilla chips and salsa.

This San Marcos spot also has several burger options if you’re trying to be more adventurous. CRAFHouse has the BBQ brisket burger, which comes with a 100% black angus beef patty, chopped brisket, applewood smoked bacon, red onions, pickles, American cheese and bbq sauce on a brioche bun. The restaurant also offers the bacon queso burger — a 100% angus beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, queso blanco, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles served on a Brioche bun — and the mushroom Swiss burger, which comes with a 100% angus beef patty, sauteed mushrooms and onions, and swiss cheese on a brioche bun.

CRAFTHouse also has several taco options, including ahi tuna, hawaiian smoked brisket, firecracker grilled shrimp and fajita tacos.

Maybe you’re in the mood for a sandwich? Try the fried chicken sandwich, chicken club or pulled pork mac and cheese sandwich. Or consider trying the restaurant’s wings tossed in either lemon pepper, buffalo or maroon and gold sauce.

CRAFTHouse also serves all day breakfast with options such as the Hank’s brisket hash, chicken and waffles, and ultimate waffle sandwich.

If you go:

CRAFTHouse is located at 242 N. LBJ Dr. Suite 103 and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

To see their current menu, or make an online order, visit https://www.crafthousetx.com.