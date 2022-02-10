Foodie Friday: El Jardín

Hays County is fortunate to have more than its fair share of great Mexican cuisine.

My dining companion and I heard of a place just outside of Wimberley located on FM 3237, serving up some delicious dishes at a restaurant called El Jardín.

Walking into El Jardín we were impressed with its beautiful ambiance. In short order we were seated and by a friendly waitstaff.

After perusing the signature entrée portion of the menu, I opted for the beef enchiladas. There weren’t your typical enchiladas with ground beef. This was more like morsels of shredded steak, perfectly seasoned and nestled in three corn tortillas. On top was green sauce, sour cream, queso fresco and lettuce. The culinary composition was delicious! On the side was a small container of basmati rice and refried beans all for $13.99.

My dining companions opted for the Baja Style Fish Tacos, which comes with battered mahi-mahi, homemade serrano mayo, coleslaw and red onions served on homemade corn tortillas. You can get one taco for $6.75, two tacos for $12.99 or you can make it a meal with rice and beans for $14.99.

El Jardín also has San Blas Shrimp Tacos — Batte-red shrimp, coleslaw, mango and pico de gallo served on homemade corn tortillas. The shrimp tacos can also be bought one taco for $6.75, two tacos for $12.99 or you can make it a meal with rice and beans for $14.99.

El Jardín dishes out several other tasty taco combinations. The Wimberley restaurant has vegetarian tacos — Cauliflower tacos, which comes with coleslaw, mango, and pico de gallo served on homemade corn tortillas; and mushroom tacos served with sauteed mushrooms with coleslaw, mango, and pico de gallo served on homemade corn tortillas. Both options come one for $5.25, two for $9.99, and a meal for $11.99.

El Jardín has tacos de pollo — shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion and martajada sauce. There’s also tacos al pastor, which comes with marinated pork, roasted pineapple, cilantro, red onions, habanero sauce and avocado. El Jardín serves up carne asada tacos with grilled steak tacos made with homemade tortillas, pico de gallo and “macha.” Each taco comes one for $5.25, two for $9.99, and a meal for $11.99, however, tacos de pollo meal is $12.99.

They also offer chicken enchiladas and cheese enchiladas for $12.99 and $10.99; as well as Chilie Relleno; Burrito (pork or chicken) and Enmoladas. Oh, and let’s not forget Grilled Salmon, Black Angus Ribeye or Fajitas.

Looking for an appetizer? El Jardín has queso ($8.99); esquite dip, which comes with Mexican street corn, ranchero queso and epazote ($6.99); and queso fundido — a mix of Mexican cheese, poblano peppers and baby corn ($13.99).

Looking for a light meal? El Jardín has tortilla soup — a cup for $5.99 and a bowl for $8.99. There’s also a salad for $8.99, which comes with chicken for an additional $4 and salmon or steak for $6.

IF YOU GO:

El Jardin: 3201 Farm to Market Rd 3237, Wimberley, TX.

Hours:

Sunday-Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Phone: (512) 648-1858