Foodie Friday: Gill's Fried Chicken

Gill’s Fried Chicken is a San Marcos institution.

The chicken joint has been slinging delicious fried chicken and sides since 1972.

Gill’s offers plenty of chicken options from the classic chicken breast, leg, thigh and wing. But this San Marcos fast food staple also serves fried catfish, steak fingers and plenty of other delicious selections.

Don’t just take our word for Gill’s quality meals — the eatery was named Best of Hays 2020 in the fried chicken and fried catfish category. The restaurant often takes home Best of Hays honors.

What to get

Gill’s describes its food as “delicious meals, right price” and during our visit, the eats proved to meet the moniker.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gill’s closed its dining room to patrons and offered drive-thru only. However, the dining room recently reopened, so we had to get a taste of Gill’s fried chicken.

Both me and my dining partner chose fried chicken.

I went with the four piece chicken tender meal with fried okra and a 24 ounce sweet tea. This meal rang up to an affordable $8.29.

These fried tenders were massive. The crust was golden and provided a great crunch. The chicken was tender and juicy. The fried okra and biscuit that accompanied the chicken were excellent additions to the delicious lunch.

My dining companion chose the two piece combo, which came with a chicken breast and a thigh. He picked French fries and an unsweetened tea to finish off the combo, which rang up at $7.07.

Gill's two piece chicken meal with a breast and thigh served with French fries and biscuit.

As a first time eater at Gill’s, my dining companion raved about the chicken. As a self-proclaimed fried chicken connoisseur, he said this chicken ranked among the best he’s eaten.

Gill’s fried catfish is also a great selection. This delectable fried catfish is offered in a small fish plate, which comes with six pieces, three hushpuppies and one side and a large fish plate served with 10 pieces, four hushpuppies and one side. Gill’s also offers fried catfish in a family fish and giant fish, which comes with 24 pieces and 36 pieces, respectively.

Not in the mood for chicken or fish? Try Gill’s steak fingers, which come in options of four, seven and 16. The four and seven piece steak finger meal comes with gravy and a biscuit, while the 16 piece option comes with gravy and four biscuits.

Gill’s also offers up gizzards and livers. You can also try Gill’s chicken ‘n’ dumplings when available.

When selecting a side order for your meal, you can choose from French fries, mashed potatoes, fried okra, cole slaw, green beans, corn nuggets, corn on the cob and jalapeno poppers.

Looking for something lighter? Gill’s has a chicken tender salad and side salads to pick from.

Maybe you’re wanting something sweet to complete your dining experience. Consider trying Gill’s homemade bread pudding; fried cherry, apple and lemon pies; or the restaurant’s chocolate chip or pecan brownie.

If you go:

Gill’s Fried Chicken is located at 2550 Hunter Road.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

For more information visit Gill’s Facebook page.