Foodie Friday: The Groove

For Blake, Kristin and Halea Williams, the goal behind opening their new cafe, The Groove, is to provide the community with more nutritious options.

This fresh restaurant, which just opened its doors Saturday, offers a wide variety of healthy breakfast plates, wraps, salads and sandwiches.

“Together, [the Williamses] believed San Marcos needed a place that makes everyone at home while indulging in fresh balanced nutritional meals,” The Groove says on its website. “Our mission is to create a community space that allows you to feel your best within through good food and good vibes!”

Alongside its cafe, the health-based restaurant also offers meal prep meals and a kids meal plan.

What to get:

My dining companion was exuberant in his passion for what he chose to try during our visit to The Groove. He decided to sample the Philly cheesesteak ($14). This sandwich came with tenderloin beef, caramelized onions, sautéed bell peppers, Gouda cheese and jalapeno ranch on a hoagie roll. Potato chips came served alongside this sandwich.

Within the first few bites, my dining companion exclaimed that this was the best Philly cheesesteak he’d ever had. Maybe he was just hungry, or maybe this does rank as the best Philly cheesesteak out there. You can be the judge. All I know, though, is that my dining companion quickly munched down his meal in satisfactory bliss.

Meanwhile, in an effort to find a way to not eat as healthy as I could, I went with the French toast delight ($11). This plate came with six slices of French toast served with chocolate ganache, caramel, chocolate chips, whipped cream and powdered sugar. The French toast was great — Nice and fluffy while pairing well with all it was served with. This was a sweet treat that’s well worth a try.

If you’re in the mood for breakfast, the Groove also has Steak N’ Eggs Benedict ($14), which comes with tenderloin beef, poached eggs, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, hollandaise and lemon zest topped on an English muffin with a side of skillet potatoes.

There’s also avocado toast Benedict ($11). This benedict breakfast comes with avocado, poached eggs, pico de gallo, everything bagel seasoning and hollandaise on toasted sourdough with a side of skillet potatoes.

You can also sample the groovy breakfast plate ($11) served with eggs your way, bacon, avocado, sourdough toast and skillet potatoes.

If you’re more interested in a sandwich, The Groove has a chicken pesto sandwich ($11), which comes with grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, red bell peppers, pepperoncini, Gouda cheese and pesto on ciabatta bread served with a side of chips. Maybe you’re in the mood for bacon? You can sample The Groove’s BLT ($10), which comes with romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli on sourdough bread and a side of chips.

The Groove also has several salad and wrap options if you’re looking for something a little lighter.

There’s the garden wrap ($8) served with romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumber, tomato, avocado and bell peppers stuffed inside a spinach and herb tortilla. You can also try the grilled chicken wrap ($11), which comes with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, bell peppers, shredded cheese and jalapeno ranch with a side of chips.

The Groove offers the Buddha Bowl ($13) — a bowl with chicken, spinach, chickpeas, rice, black beans, avocado, red bell peppers and onions. The classic cobb is also on the menu, which is a salad served with grilled chicken, bacon bits, hard boiled egg, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded mixed cheese and ranch dressing.

To view the full menu visit: https://ilovethegroove.com.

If you go:

The Groove is located at 2626 Hunter Road in San Marcos.

The cafe is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m Monday-Thursday. On Friday-Sunday, The Groove is open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Phone: 512-657-8911

Website: https://ilovethegroove.com.