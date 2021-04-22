Foodie Friday: Hays City Store

Foodie fans listen up! If you’re looking for the complete dining experience look no further than Hays City Store. It’s not often diners find a place to not only satisfy their appetite, but also experience wonderful ambiance, coupled with great service and super entertainment ... it’s the complete package.

The establishments history is unique. Hays City Store first opened in the early 80s as a gas station and convenience store at the intersection that was once the town of Hays City (1908).

A café was added in the 90s, but fast forward to March 2015 after a chain of events, hard work, fate and good luck… Hays City Store re-opened as a full-service restaurant and bar featuring scratch made Texas comfort food according to their website.

Hays City Store underwent another transformation in October 2017 and this time the name did change a little — now to Hays City Store and Icehouse.

On the day of our visit, I set my taste buds on the chicken fried chicken. The tender white meat portion came out perfectly cooked, well-seasoned and delicious. The batter was so good and with a drizzle of jalapeno gravy over the top of it — food nirvana. My sides were none other than mashed potatoes and spinach.

My dining partner selected from the lunch menu and chose the King Ranch chimichanga. It was a generous portion of a fried tortilla filled with king ranch chicken casserole served with rice and beans with plenty to split.

Their menu is extensive. A loyal customer, I’ve eaten several items there including Steve’s Classic Burger which comes with your choice of Cheddar, Monterey Jack, American, Muenster, or Blue cheese. The delectable creation is only 9.99 — with cheese $10.99.

Or try the Bacon Jam Burger which comes with sweet, savory bacon marmalade, Muenster cheese, and onion straws — $12.99.

But one of my favorites is the Four Cheese Pizza. At Hays City Store they proudly make their own dough and tomato sauce and they only use whole milk Mozzarella. This masterpiece comes out of a wood fire pizza oven with a whipped Ricotta spread, shredded Provolone, Fontina cheese, Gorgonzola, thin shaved garlic, extra virgin olive oil — $13.99.

Hays City Store and Icehouse is something hungry patrons just must experience. They have a draft beer system with 40 taps, five TVs for sports enthusiasts. A stage was built near the outdoor oak shaded beer garden and live music can be enjoyed several nights a week. Hays City Store and Icehouse has something for everyone.

If you go:

Hays City Store is located at the intersection of FM 150 and FM 3237 between Kyle and Wimberley and is a short drive from San Marcos, Dripping Springs, Buda and South Austin. Open 7 days a week: Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday between 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.