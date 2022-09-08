Foodie Friday: Ike's Love & Sandwiches

In a hasty search for a quick lunch option, this week’s Foodie Friday led us to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches.

This sandwich shop nestled in University Square shopping center located on Guadalupe Street serves up tasty hot subs.

Ike’s is a chain place but we were not familiar with it so we decided to try it out. The restaurant opened as “Ike’s Place” in 2007 in San Francisco. Ike’s was founded by Ike Shehadeh whose sandwich spot has “been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors.”

“Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s secret 'Dirty Sauce' is a duo unlike any other,” Ike’s says on its website. “Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches features sandwiches for all: meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free.”

What to get:

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches offers a wide variety of sandwiches with … intriguing names.

Forgive Ike’s for the name but during our visit, I went with the Menage a Trois ($11.95). This behemoth of a sandwich came with halal chicken, honey mustard, barbecue sauce, real honey, pepper jack cheese, Swiss cheese and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and Ike’s dirty sauce.

This sandwich was interesting — think savory and sweet. The chicken paired well with all the sauces then add the lettuce and tomato and you have yourself a good sandwich. Get it with the Dutch Crunch bread and you’re in for a good lunch.

My dining companion chose Ike’s “The Name of the Girl I’m Dating” sandwich ($11.95), which came with halal chicken, honey mustard, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and dirty sauce. He also got his handheld meal on the Dutch Crunch bread. He was impressed with his sandwich and said he’d like to go back to try one of the shop’s many options.

If you’re in the mood for an award-winning sandwich, you can get the Matt Cain ($11.95), which won ESPN’s Fanwiches Award in 2014. This hefty sandwich comes with roast beef, salami, turkey, mozzarella sticks, two onion rings, GodFather sauce, avocado, lettuce, tomato, dirty sauce and provolone.

Ike’s also has several sandwiches named after once-San Francisco Giants players. There’s the Madison Bumgarner ($13.31), which comes with steak, yellow barbecue sauce, habanero, pepper jack, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and dirty sauce. You can also sample the Hunter Pence ($ 13.95) served with turkey, bacon, avocado, barbecue sauce, honey mustard, pepper jack, Swiss and cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato and dirty sauce.

If you’re looking for a local favorite, consider trying the Bobcat ($9.95), which comes with halal chicken, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and dirty sauce.

Ike’s also has multiple veggie sandwiches for non-meat-eating friends. There’s the meatless Mike ($12.21) — a vegan meatball sandwich with marinara, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and dirty sauce. You can also sample the James & The Giant Peach ($10.95), which comes with vegan fried chicken, yellow barbecue sauce, cheddar, lettuce and tomato.

Looking for a non-”Incogmeato” sandwich, you can pick the Steve Jobs ($10.95) — a sandwich with breaded eggplant, pesto, ranch, provolone, lettuce, tomato and dirty sauce.

To see more options from Ike’s expansive menu, visit: https://www.ikessandwich.com/menu/location/san-marcos/

If you go:

Ike’s Love & Sandwich is located at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Suite 154 in San Marcos.

The restaurant is open from 10 a.m-7 p.m. daily.

Phone: 512-667-7691

Website: https://www.ikessandwich.com.