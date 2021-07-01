Foodie Friday: Laura's Cocina

Editor’s Note: The Daily Record is highlighting food trucks and stands in and around San Marcos. Know a food truck we should highlight this month? Email ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com.

With a generation of recipes handed down, Laura’s Cocina dishes out some of the best Mexican food in San Marcos — All from a truck.

This mobile eatery offers delicious Mexican cuisine all at an affordable price. Roll up to this food truck located off Old Ranch Road 12.

“Hot, fresh, tasty home cooked food just like from your grandma's kitchen served with love and a smile,” Laura’s Cocina describes itself on Facebook.

From hefty tacos to cheesy enchiladas, Laura’s Cocina offers plenty of savory options for the hungry diner.

What to get:

On our visit to Laura’s Cocina, we went with classic options. I chose a delectable serving of Emi’s cheese enchiladas, which came with three savory enchiladas packed with cheese topped with gravy, onions and even more cheese. These enchiladas were super. Combine the enchiladas with rice and beans on the side and you have an excellent lunch all for the price of $7.69.

My dining companion set his sights out for the carne guisada tacos but ultimately went with the carne guisada plate. This dish came with a big serving of tender carne guisada, rice, beans, lettuce and tomato. This delicious plate came out to $7.79.

Laura’s Cocina has a wide menu to choose from — all made from recipe’s passed down.

In the mood for a taco? This San Marcos spot has over 30 different tacos to pick from. Maybe you want something of the breakfast variety. Consider a classic bean and cheese taco, bacon and egg taco, chorizo and egg or sausage and egg taco. Maybe you’re in the mood for a migas taco or migas with chorizo taco? Laura’s has those too. The eatery also has several tacos with chicharon, picadillo, carne guisada and barbacoa. You can also pick from the beef or chicken fajita tacos.

Laura’s Cocina also has several plates to choose from for the hungrier eater. Consider trying a chalupa plate, which is offered in either bean and cheese, chicken or beef.

Or maybe you’re in the mood for Emi’s beef enchilada or Emi’s chicken enchilada plate. You can also pick between KK’s beef fajita taco plate or KK’s chicken fajita taco plate.

On Sundays, Laura’s Cocina offers menudo for $6.99.

Looking for something to add onto your meal, you can get a small or large chips and queso.

If you go:

Laura’s Cocina is located at 1701 Ranch Road 12.

The food truck is open Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Sundays 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

To see their full menu and order online visit: https://laurastacos.com/.