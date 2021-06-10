Foodie Friday: Loli's Café

Loli’s Café in San Marcos has found the key to happiness — Tacos!

The wildly popular drive-through café has been dishing up deliciousness for more than a decade and their customers love them. In fact, for several years Loli’s has been the recipient of the Best of Hays, published by the San Marcos Daily Record, for having the best breakfast tacos around.

Founded on Jan. 7, 2005, Loli’s serves up 15 different breakfast tacos to choose from and several different lunch tacos.

Loli’s hand-makes its flour tortillas and uses all-natural ingredients. The breakfast tacos are just $3 and the lunch tacos just 75 cents more, $3.75.

On the day of our visit, I selected one beef and one chicken fajita taco. I had the waitstaff add guacamole and a little cheese to the taco before leaving. We took them back to the office for further review and consumption.

It was made clear immediately as we unfurled the taco from their foil containment that the portions were super generous.

The beef fajita meat was perfectly seasoned and tender. I added a little hot sauce to round things out and it was a Mexican masterpiece. The chicken was every bit as tender and tasty.

My cohort chose from the specialty breakfast tacos selecting the Picadillo Loaded which came with picadillo, potato, bean and cheese. The picadillo was perfectly seasoned and the potato and beans made for an excellent concoction. Add the melted cheese and the Picadillo Loaded taco is one he said he’d come back for again.

He also picked the Lolita’s Combo which had egg, bacon, bean cheese and potato. Judging by how quickly he whiffed this taco down it must have been delicious. For $3.75 each they were a steal.

The quaint café serves up lunch plates with your choice of meat, rice, beans, pico de gallo and two tortillas — $10.50.

They’re also known for their Burrito California that rings in at $10.50. This delicious burrito comes served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.

Loli’s serves barbacoa by the pound with six tortillas, pico de Gallo and salsa for $19.50.

If you go:

Loli’s is located at 1501 Aquarena Springs Drive in San Marcos.

Phone: 512-392-3441