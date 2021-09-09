Foodie Friday: Milt's Pit BBQ

Milt’s Pit BBQ describes its food as “real Texas BBQ,” and one taste of this barbecue proves its point.

This week’s Foodie Friday excursion took us to Kyle where we had a chance to sample this award-winning barbecue. Milt’s smokes tasty barbecue, offers delicious sides and has other delectable options to chow down.

“Milt’s Pit BBQ is consistently voted amongst the best in the BBQ biz,” the Kyle barbecue spot states on its website, highlighting its spot as a KVUE Top 5 BBQ joint and No. 1 spot to refill after tubing by Austin Eater. “We serve classic Texas BBQ and innovative sides/specials.”

What to get:

Milt’s offers the typical barbecue meats — brisket, Lockhart sausage, jalapeno cheese sausage, Polish sausage, spare ribs, pulled pork and chicken. You can buy the barbecue by the pound or you can get it on a plate. The single meat plates range between $12.99 and $17.99.

If you’re wanting to sample a little more you can get the Milt’s 2 Meat Plate, which comes with a quarter pound of two meats, or the Big Man Binge, a serving of a quarter pound of sausage, quarter pound of brisket and two ribs with your choice of sides and a medium drink. Both plates come priced at market value.

Milt’s offers delicious sides, including German potato salad, mac and cheese, BBQ beans, cornbread fritters with maple butter, fries and okra.

During our visit, my dining partner chose to sample the barbecue in sandwich form. He went with Milt’s Birdnest, which came with a ⅓ pound of brisket and ½ pound of Polish sausage. For his side, he went with the cornbread fritters with maple butter. My dining partner raved about the barbecue but he was most impressed with the cornbread fritters. They were tasty and the maple butter paired well together. This meal comes priced at USDA choice-market price

Looking to sample something a little different for lunch, I chose from Milt’s Favorites. I selected the Haystack — a delicious BBQ Frito Pie served on a bed of corn chips topped with BBQ beans and piled with savory chopped brisket, diced onions, jalapenos and cheese. I added Polish sausage for two dollars more. This meal came out to $13.99.

This Kyle spot also offers a BBQ spud — a baked potato piled high with butter, sour cream, a meat of your choice, cheese and green onions ($10.99) — and a veggie spud, a baked potato served with butter, sour cream, cheese and green onions ($5.99), as its Milt’s Favorites

Milt’s also offers several other sandwich options. Consider trying the Carolina, a sandwich with ⅓-pound of pulled pork with sweet and spicy slaw for $10.99, or the turkey sandwich served with a ⅓-pound of smoked turkey breast for $10.99. You can also get a ½-pound brisket sandwich — either sliced or chopped — for USDA choice-market price. Milt’s also offers a ⅓-pound pulled pork sandwich for $10.99. The barbecue eatery also has a Lockhart sausage sandwich for $10.99 or a ⅓-pound sausage sandwich, either jalapeno cheese or Polish sausage, for $10.99

If you go:

Milt’s Pit BBQ is located at 208 W. Center St. in Kyle.

The barbecue joint is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and 12 p.m.-7 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

To see Milt’s full menu visit miltspitbbq.com.

Call Milt’s at 512-268-4738