Foodie Friday: OMG Seafood

Have you been looking for a place to satisfy a craving for some great seafood? Then you'll want to set your metaphorical hook at OMG Seafood.

Owner/founder Shane Billiot, a Louisiana native and an Army veteran, brought OMG Seafood to 205 Moore Street, opening his restaurant’s doors to San Marcos diners on Dec. 13, 2019. The small eatery offers crawfish, shrimp, catfish, gumbo and more.

On the day of our visit, I ordered a large bowl of seafood gumbo. The portion was very generous and piping hot. With every spoonful came with it rice, a piece of sausage, shrimp and other gumbo goodness like okra. Equally as important as its contents the broth was wonderfully seasoned. With it came some complimentary crackers to soak up the deliciousness.

My dining companion ordered the seafood combo which came with two pieces of fish, shrimp, French fries and a roll. While he wasn't looking, I managed to sample a piece of the fish which was perfectly fried in a cornmeal crust.

The shrimp was battered differently but no less delicious. By the time he finished off the two he struggled to get through the fries because he was full. Afterward I heard him exclaim that he "needed a nap."

OMG specializes in boiled crawfish.

“My crawfish is authentic Louisiana crawfish made with family secret recipes dating over 40 years,” Billiot said in the Daily Record's Best of Hays. “Our crawfish soak and marinate the spices into the meat and head for an extended period of time.”

They also serve a shrimp combo which comes with 12 shrimp, fries and a roll. Or try their Cajun crab legs or maybe the bayou fried special which is one fish and four shrimp.

Billiot says he started catching crawfish and boiling it by himself when he was 7 years old. He started working in a seafood market after he left the Army in 2007. Billiot has since opened seafood restaurants across Louisiana and Texas since then. He began vacationing in the San Marcos and area and fell in love with the beautiful hills, gorgeous water and wonderful people, leading him to open OMG Seafood.

OMG Seafood is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.