Foodie Friday: Radish & Dill

Enter Radish & Dill and you’re quickly met with a friendly staff at the counter and the smell of fresh food.

Overhead, on our visit to this fine food market, the sounds of an eclectic jazz playlist filled the restaurant.

This San Marcos eatery dishes out a variety of tasty breakfast options, delectable sandwiches, healthy salads and sweet baked goods.

“Radish & Dill is a fine food market with seasonal provisions,” the restaurant describes itself on its website. “From rustic sandwiches and colorful cold salads, to fresh juice and ice cold aguas frescas. Globally inspired, locally sourced and chef prepared food with options to dine in, grab [and] go, curbside pickup or deliver. Our little market carries curated pantry items, gifts and snacks galore!”

What to get

During our visit to Radish & Dill, I went with the Cubano. This tasty sandwich came with slow cooked mojo pork shoulder, ham, melted Swiss cheese, house pickled cucumbers and classic yellow mustard on butter toasted French bread.

Everything about this sandwich worked. The pork shoulder was nice and tender and the ham was flavorful. Add the melted Swiss cheese, cucumbers and yellow mustard then top it all off with buttery French bread and you have yourself a good sandwich.

My dining companion went with Radish & Dill’s deluxe grilled cheese. The restaurant dishes out three different cheeses in its deluxe grilled cheese — fontina, provolone and colby jack. These cheeses come melted on French bread and are toasted to perfection. My dining companion raved about his sandwich, saying he’d love to pair it with tomato soup during the winter.

If these sandwiches aren’t your style, you can sample the Radish & Dill club, which comes as a double-decker sandwich stacked with Hill Farms turkey, romaine, beefsteak tomatoes, crispy bacon, lemon-thyme aioli on butter house baked Texas toast.

There’s also the classic baller — a meatball sub featuring hand-formed, all-beef meatballs, housemade rustic marinara, provolone and fresh chopped parsley. You can also try the farm prosciutto sandwich, which comes with Dolomite prosciutto, young rocket, fig compote, fontina cheese, duxelles-truffle aioli on a French roll.

Maybe these sandwiches just aren’t what you’re feeling not. If not, you can build your own sandwich where you can pick from a wide variety of breads, meats, cheeses, condiments and veggies.

If you’re looking for a salad, Radish & Dill has a market cobb salad served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, egg, avocado, cucumber, herb roasted chicken, farm stilton cheese and creamy herb dressing. There’s also a tomato carpaccio salad, which comes with tomatoes, ginger citrus vinaigrette, roasted pine nuts, mint and lemon zest and arugula.

Radish & Dill also has a wide selection of breakfast options. You can sample the standard, which is a breakfast meal with bacon, scrambled eggs and cheese. The restaurant also has the farmers daughter, which comes with spinach, eggs, cheese and romesco roasted red peppers.

You can also try a breakfast wrap or plate — a three-egg scramble, potatoes, roasted red peppers, spinach, cheese and romesco. For $2 more, you can add bacon, ham or turkey.

If you want to let out your inner millennial, Radish & Dill has avocado toast to order. The avocado toast has romesco, everything bagel seasoning, locally grown sprouts with, of course, avocado on toast.

If you’re an oatmeal fan, this San Marcos eatery offers overnight oats with peanut butter, chia seed, cacao powder, plant milk, maple syrup, cinnamon and granola.

Looking to round out your meal with a sweet treat, you can get a salted chocolate chip cookie, Earl Grey and lavender cookie with lemon glaze, biscotti, blueberry lemon muffin, tiramisu or banana pudding.

For the full menu visit: https://radishanddill.squarespace.com/menu-1.

If you go:

Radish & Dill is located at 102 Wonder World Dr., suite 201

The restaurant is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Phone: 512-667-7276

Website: https://radishanddill.squarespace.com/