Foodie Friday: San Marcos BBQ

Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good old-fashioned barbecue.

But if you’re among the unfortunate ones who don't have a smoker, well you’re still in luck.

San Marcos is blessed with several barbecue establishments with folks that know their way around a smoker. San Marcos BBQ is such a place, just ask anyone.

Owner Justin Pearson grew up in Luling where he said the took two things seriously … good barbecue and growing watermelons. When he wasn’t working with watermelon farmers, he worked alongside his grandfather at his restaurant, Chisholm Trail BBQ.

His passion for his smoky sensations can be tasted in what he delivers.

WHAT TO ORDER

We ordered a la cart, to sample as much as we could.

San Marcos BBQ's brisket was thick, tender, and juicy with just the right amount of smokiness. The beef had the trademark smoke ring diners have come to expect from their favorite barbecue joints. Accompanying the brisket were pork ribs that were fall off the bone delicious. The seasoned dry rub made them extra special. We followed up with sausage. It too was smoky and as good as anything on the plate. When biting into the sausage the casing had a ‘snap’ to it and inside was juicy and delicious.

What good barbecue place doesn’t make good pinto beans? I’m happy to report these were well seasoned wonders. I also ordered the loaded mashed potatoes which were fantastic.

The set up of complimentary white bread, tangy pickles, and white onions were welcomed.

Now, I don’t ordinarily use barbecue sauce — and I didn’t this time either. But they did have some available for diners wanting it.

On a future visit I plan on trying out the pork loin, or maybe the pulled pork, or perhaps their smoked chicken or turkey.

San Marcos BBQ ratchets things up, offering their awesome meet selection served as tacos. The also offer a wide selection of sandwiches. If you try one be sure and ask for the “Buddy.” It’s a brisket and sausage combo. Or try the “Bobcat.” A behemoth sandwich that’s a combination of brisket and turkey.

Other sides you’ll want to be sure and try are their braised cabbage, green beans or their silky sumptuous mac and cheese. Oh, and don’t forget their potato salad and coleslaw.

By now your appetite should be satisfied. But if you’ve managed to save room for dessert, well, you’re in for a treat. How about a little peach cobbler, banana pudding, buttermilk pie or cheesecake?

The staff was friendly and the service was perfect. If you’re planning on going for dinner plan on eating light lunch.

IF YOU GO:

*San Marcos BBQ is located at 2601 Hunter Rd.

*Phone 512-938-1019

*This order was to-go. Due to the Coronavirus please check ahead for availability and hours of service