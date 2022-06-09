Foodie Friday: Three Six General

Looking for a tasty lunch from a butcher shop?

Three Six General — a San Marcos butcher shop located on Old Ranch Road 12 — has been dishing out lunch options since March.

Three Six General describes itself as a "butcher shop and local grocer specializing in cured and smoked meats. Our products are available at our San Marcos location, Roughhouse Brewing, Farmhouse Delivery, and at farmers markets, including Pearl, Mueller, Lakeline, and Dripping Springs.”

What to get:

Three Six General’s lunch selection is small but features a variety of delicious sandwiches and rice bowls.

On our visit to Three Six General, I picked the deli chicken sandwich. This handheld selection came with deli carved chicken, lettuce, seasonal pickles, mayo, mustard and jam ($12). The flavors in this sandwich mixed together interestingly with the chicken matching well with mayo and mustard as well as the savory seasonal pickles.

My dining companion heard good things about Three Six General’s chicken salad before entering the shop. He went with the chicken salad sandwich ($12), which came with chicken salad, seasonal pickles, mustard, lettuce and jam.

On my next visit to Three Six General, I plan to sample either the simple pastrami sandwich — served with pastrami and mustard ($13) — or the pastrami Reuben, which comes with pastrami, special sauce, purple kraut slaw ($14.50). “Our pastrami Reuben is going to blow [peoples’] minds,” the butcher shop said on its Facebook page.

Three Six General also offers a pimento cheese sandwich ($12), served with pimento cheese, seasonal pickles and lettuce. There’s also a chopped barbecue sandwich — chopped barbecue with seasonal pickles, lettuce and mustard ($12).

All sandwiches come with bread from Abby Jane Bakeshop and made with local, organic flour from Barton Springs Mill. All meats are pasture raised, all natural, and cured and smoked in house.

Sides are available, including pinto beans ($5), slaw ($4) and chips ($1.75).

If you aren’t feeling a sandwich, you can try Three Six General’s rice bowl. A rice bowl comes with your choice of protein — beans, pastrami, chopped barbecue, pork belly bits or deli chicken — served alongside white rice, purple kraut slaw, rice wine vinaigrette, fresh herbs and hot sauce. “Our rice bowls are something dank you can feel good about eating all the time,” Three Six General says on social media.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

While you’re waiting for your lunch to come out freshly made, consider perusing through the butcher shop’s aisles as well as its meat options.

Three Six General offers an array of meat selections from filet mignon, sirloin, pork belly, Andouille sausage, turmeric and sage breakfast sausage, kebabs and much more.

If you go:

Three Six General is located at 1904 OId Ranch Road 12 unit 201 in San Marcos.

The butcher shop is closed on Tuesdays and open all other days from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Phone: 512-667-6474

For more information visit threesixgeneral.com.