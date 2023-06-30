GI Forum Firecracker Golf Tournament Classic is July 4

On Tuesday, July 4 the American GI Forum of San Marcos Men Chapter will have their 23rd Annual Veterans/ Scholarship Fundraiser with the Firecracker Golf Tournament Classic.

The popular July Independence Day weekend tournament event will be held at the Luling Golf Course on Tuesday, July 4 commencing with patriotic salute and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. for participating players. The tournament format is a three-person scramble with team handicaps consisting of male or female players.

As of Saturday, July 1, the chapter has registered sixteen teams and is almost considered full. Any additional single player or teams will be placed on a wait list.

For tournament information, contact Tournament Director Jesse Sanchez at (512)665-0881 or email smagiforum@gmail. com.

Proceeds of the tournament will be used for Granting Assistance to Veterans and Scholarships in the San Marcos community.

The San Marcos Chapter of the American GI Forum recently awarded $7,000 in scholarships to 12 San Marcos High School graduates.

Back to defend this year’s Firecracker Golf Classic title is 2022 winner Sugars’ Team.