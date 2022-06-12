Gloria Anderson, Cole Ritter and the Night Owls to play Cheatham Street Warehouse June 26

Gloria Anderson, a Luling native and Americana musician, returns to Texas for five shows around the state, including a performance on Sunday, June 26 at Cheatham Street Warehouse from 8 to 11:30 p.m. with Cole Ritter and the Night Owls.

Anderson, currently a junior at Belmont University in Nashville, graduated from San Antonio’s Incarnate Word High School. Her music combines her Texas roots with Nashville flair to create a genuine yet unique Americana sound.

A self-described military brat, Anderson says her family landed in Texas where she was able to settle into what home meant to her.

“I always hope to include that in my music,” Anderson said. “Whether that home is a place, people, or a feeling, I hope I can remind other people that no matter where they are, they belong.”

As a native of Luling, Anderson said her family regularly traveled to San Marcos for family outings. “I have spent past summers floating the river and creating memories in San Marcos,” she said. “It is simply part of my story.”

A story that made playing Cheatham Street a logical step in Anderson’s Texas tour. “I feel honored to perform at the historic Cheatham Street Warehouse,” she said. “There was no way I couldn’t play there. It’s the heart of Texas Country, and it’s a part of all us songwriters.”

Anderson will take the Cheatham Street stage along with fellow Belmont band Cole Ritter and the Night Owls.

Tickets are $12 to $15 and are available at cheathamstreet.com. This is an 18 and up only show.

To listen to Anderson’s music, check out her website at gloriaandersonmusic.squarespace.com/ or on Instagram and Facebook at @gloriaandersonmusic.