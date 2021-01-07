Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, Golden Chick's new Cholula Mac & Chicken Sandwich. Photo courtesy of Golden Chick

Golden Chick introduces new Cholula-inspired items

Thu, 01/07/2021 - 7:12pm
Food
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Thursday, January 7, 2021

Golden Chick teamed up with Cholula Hot-Sauce to introduce Cholula Chicken Tenders and the Cholula Chicken Sandwich to hot sauce fanatics for a limited time during the fall. 

But Golden Chick is now expanding the collaboration with new Cholula items. Starting Monday through Feb. 14 all 200 Golden Chick locations will serve Cholula Mac & Chicken Sandwich ($5.59 entree, $7 combo) and Cholula Mac & Cheese (An additional $0.50 to upgrade individual side item, or $1.50 to upgrade family side)

All items have arrived just in time for National Hot Sauce Day on Jan. 22

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021