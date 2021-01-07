Golden Chick introduces new Cholula-inspired items

Golden Chick teamed up with Cholula Hot-Sauce to introduce Cholula Chicken Tenders and the Cholula Chicken Sandwich to hot sauce fanatics for a limited time during the fall.

But Golden Chick is now expanding the collaboration with new Cholula items. Starting Monday through Feb. 14 all 200 Golden Chick locations will serve Cholula Mac & Chicken Sandwich ($5.59 entree, $7 combo) and Cholula Mac & Cheese (An additional $0.50 to upgrade individual side item, or $1.50 to upgrade family side)

All items have arrived just in time for National Hot Sauce Day on Jan. 22