Grande Cares Club gives Centro grant

Grande Communications has been widely recognized as an internet provider throughout Texas for the last 21 years, but to Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos, it is known for much more than just getting Centro connected. Grande has had a long-standing partnership with Centro since it began 10 years ago in September 2010.

Centro’s mission is to celebrate and cultivate Hispanic heritage and provide services to the community that otherwise would be lacking. Since the inception of Centro, Grande’s partnership has helped support literacy and fine arts in the San Marcos community. Some of the supported programs at Centro are the Bi-literacy Enrichment Program for children from Kindergarten to first grade students who speak Spanish and/or English, the ArtSpace program that provides a way of art expression through different mediums to children from the ages of 3 to teen, and the Adult Survival Spanish Class for those 18 years of age and older that teaches Spanish.

In the hopes of expanding the Fine Arts Program, Centro applied to the “Grande Cares Club.” Grande awarded $2,900 to Centro to help it to continue its work.

“Thanks to our partnership with Grande, Centro has been able to close some of the Cultural and Achievement gaps within the San Marcos area and will continue to do so for many years to come,” Centro Executive Director Dr. Ricardo Espinoza said.

Grande Cares Club was started by its employees as a way to give back to the community. It provides grants to non-profit organizations to help address needs like basic human services, food, clothing, shelter, healthcare, safety, education through access to computer technology and positive initiatives for at-risk youth.