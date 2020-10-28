To the GSMP Board, a word of thanks

Economic development is a team sport – and in a year like no other, I have incredible gratitude for the staff, investors, and all the stakeholders that brought a record—breaking year to the region, particularly our Greater San Marcos Partnership (GSMP) board of directors.

This group of tireless volunteers is responsible for providing oversight to ensure that public and private sector investment dollars are being well—spent to support our regional economic development goals. They are also responsible for providing guidance on issues and decisions impacting GSMP.

Most importantly though, they oversee that GSMP meets the mission of improving the quality of life in the Greater San Marcos region through new jobs and better opportunities for our residents.

I’m incredibly proud to report that fiscal year 2020, which concluded on Sept. 30, was a record year for economic activity in our region – even in spite of the COVID-19 crisis. The economic pipeline has more than doubled from last year, and GSMP is able to report a record number of relocations and expansion announcements, as well as capital investment for companies wanting to make the Texas Innovation Corridor their home.

That only happened because of the great leadership and support of our 37—member board.

GSMP was founded on the concept of pooling financial resources from across Hays and Caldwell Counties to create an organization that markets the collective assets of the region for economic growth. While other communities struggled through the COVID—19 crisis, the Greater San Marcos region has thrived because our board is a collaborative from across the Greater San Marcos region, allowing the public and private sector stakeholders a seat at the table.

Thanks to the work of our board, we had our best year yet. As we begin fiscal year 2021, I am both sad to see several of our board members leave and thrilled to welcome new members. I look forward to our future collaboration, and the creation of more new jobs for our residents in the heart of the Texas Innovation Corridor.

Finally, I would like to give a special “thank you” to our board officers for their leadership — John David Carson, our chair; John Schawe, our secretary; Scott Burton, our treasurer; and Patrick Rose, our immediate past—chair.

For a full list of our new incoming board of directors, I highly encourage you to visit our website at greatersanmarcostx.com/FY21Board.

If you have questions about our board or the work that they do, I can be contacted at jasong@greatersanmarcostx.org or on Twitter @JasonGiulietti.