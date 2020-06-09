Guilt-free sweet treats

While eating healthy and enjoying sweets seldom go hand-in-hand, choosing the right combination of nutritious ingredients can allow for guilt-free indulgences.

Conventional wisdom dictates that it's best to avoid carbs, eat an early dinner and never eat immediately before bed. However, "Always Eat After 7 PM," written by Joel Marion, CISSN, NSCA-CPT, five-time best-selling e-book author and co-founder of the e-commerce supplement company BioTrust Nutrition, debunks popular diet myths and offers an easy-to-follow diet that accelerates fat-burning and allows people to indulge in their cravings. With straightforward food lists, easy-to-follow meal plans and recipes for each phase, it can be a simpler, more enjoyable way to lose weight without feeling restricted. Taken directly from the book, these recipes for No Bake Salted Caramel Bars and Cherry Garcia Ice Cream can satisfy that sweet tooth.

Learn more about the diet and book at Marion's website.

No Bake Salted Caramel Bars

Recipe courtesy of “Always Eat After 7 PM”

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Servings: 30

Cookie Layer:

2 1/2 cups raw pecans

8 pitted dates, soaked in hot water 10 minutes then drained

2 tablespoons blanched almond flour

1 teaspoon coconut flour

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 cup natural sweetener

3 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

Caramel Layer:

1/2 cup coconut palm sugar

1/2 cup natural sweetener

2 tablespoons full-fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 pinch sea salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Chocolate Layer:

2 cups stevia-sweetened chocolate chips

2 tablespoons coconut oil

coconut oil

1/3 cup roasted macadamia nuts, chopped

coarse sea salt

1. To make cookie layer: Place large skillet over medium heat. Spread pecans over skillet and toast, stirring often, 8-10 minutes until golden. Remove from heat.

2. Transfer toasted pecans to food processor and pulse until fine. Add dates, almond flour, coconut flour, sea salt, sweetener and coconut oil; pulse until dough forms.

3. To make caramel layer: In skillet over medium heat, combine coconut palm sugar, sweetener, coconut milk, coconut oil, sea salt and vanilla extract; bring to boil. Once boiling, decrease heat to low and cook 5 minutes, stirring often.

4. Remove skillet from heat; whisk in baking soda. Return pan to low heat and cook 2 minutes, stirring often.

5. Remove caramel from heat and let cool and thicken 5 minutes.

6. To make chocolate layer: In double boiler, melt chocolate chips and coconut oil. Stir until mixture is smooth then remove from heat.

7. To assemble salted caramel bars: Line bottom and sides of 9-by-9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving some hanging over sides. Lightly rub parchment paper with coconut oil.

8. Press cookie dough into bottom of pan to create even layer. Place in freezer 5 minutes to harden.

9. Pour caramel over cookie layer and spread to coat evenly. Place in freezer 5 minutes. Pour chocolate over caramel and spread to cover evenly. Sprinkle with macadamia nuts and coarse salt. Place in freezer 10 minutes until chocolate sets.

10. Use overhanging parchment paper to ease set mixture out of pan. Transfer to cutting board and slice into bite-size bars.

Nutritional information per serving: 180 calories; 15 g fat; 15 g carbohydrates; 56 mg sodium; 4 g fiber; 2 g protein; 4 g sugar.

Cherry Garcia Ice Cream

Recipe courtesy of “Always Eat After 7 PM”

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1/4 cup fresh Bing cherries, pitted and halved

1/4 cup stevia-sweetened dark chocolate bar, chopped

3 overripe frozen bananas, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup unsweetened coconut milk

1 pinch sea salt

1. Chill cherries and dark chocolate.

2. In food processor, pulse frozen bananas, milk and salt until smooth, creamy consistency of soft serve is achieved. Stir in cherries and chocolate. Serve immediately or place in freezer-safe container and freeze until serving.

Nutritional information per serving: 165 calories; 7 g fat; 27 g carbo­hydrates; 134 mg sodium; 6 g fiber; 2 protein; 12 g sugar.