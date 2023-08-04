Hays Heath Fair offers back to school vaccinations

Hays County Local Health Department will host a back-to-school fair to encourage student vaccinations on Saturday, in time for the upcoming school year.

The HCLHD Back-to-School Fair is an opportunity for the community to see the HCLHD’s new home, located at 101 Thermon Drive in San Marcos.

The event takes place on 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The HCLHD is a participant in the Texas Vaccines for Children program, which provides low-cost vaccines to eligible children up to the age of 18 who meet the criteria.

“It is very important that students receive their vaccinations in the weeks prior to school starting,” said Hays County Health Department Manager Matthew Gonzales. “Not only does this prepare the students for school, it makes it easier to obtain vaccinations without overwhelming local clinics.”

HCLHD’s back-toschool fair will give parents and students the chance to receive free vaccinations under the TVFC program. TVFC is available for those who are participants in the Medicaid program, enrolled in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), American Indian or Alaska Native and uninsured or underinsured children.

The vaccines provided include Hepatitis A, Polio, Varicella, and more. Parents can find which specific vaccines are needed for the school year on their child’s school website.

The department will begin officially operating out of the new location beginning Aug. 7. HCLHD will continue with free back-to-school vaccines under the TVFC program between Aug. 7-11. It is recommended that children get school vaccines over summer break to avoid the endof- summer rush.