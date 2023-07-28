Historic Home Collective Open House is Saturday

The city of San Marcos is inviting the public to an event that is all about preserving the past and powering the future.

The Historic Home Collective Open House is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the Price Center and Garden, located at 222 W. San Antonio St.

According to city officials, it will bring professionals and home owners together to celebrate the charm of old homes while embracing modern energy solutions.

For those interested in the preservation of old homes, this event will offer secrets from professionals regarding historic residential architecture as well as tips for keeping older homes more energy efficient using both solar and battery power technologies. To learn more, visit sanmarcostx.gov/3681/Preservation-Month