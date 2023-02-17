Krewe Okeanos Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday

Dr. Jeffrey Ault and Mrs. Ellen Ault will reign as King and Queen Okeanos XI during the 11th Annual Mardi Gras celebrations in San Marcos, highlighted by the parade through the historic districts of San Marco that begins at noon on Saturday.

The parade begin at Jack’s Roadhouse at the corner of Hunter and Dixon Street and heads down Belvin Street, San Antonio Street, and then the MLK Street historic districts, ending back at Jack’s Roadhouse. The parade pauses briefly at the corner of Belvin and Bishop where Mayor Jane Hughson will read a proclamation recognizing the King and Queen. The parade features floats, bands including local favorite, Time of Night, and an assortment of marching and rolling units.

According to Krewe officials, King and Queen Okeanos XI, “the merry monarchs of Mardi Gras in San Marcos” invite the community to enjoy the celebration of Mardi Gras.

According to Krewe officials, Mardi Gras is celebrated world-wide as a time of celebration before the somber days of Lent. In San Marcos, Mardi Gras traditions were established by the Krewe of Okeanos. Organized in 2012, the members work to present events for the enjoyment of the community. The date of Mardi Gras changes every year. In 2023, the holiday falls on Tuesday Feb. 21.

In addition to the parade, the Krewe of Okeanos selects a winner for the best Mardi Gras decorations.

The Krewe of Okeanos Mardi Gras Parade is sponsored by LaCima, Germer Insurance, and Palmer's Restaurant Bar and Courtyard.

For more information go to the website at mardigrassanmarcos.com