Live Music
FRIDAY
Duett’s Texas Club
Dale Watson and His Lone Stars Friday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m. Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale
Riley’s Tavern
Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis Friday, Dec. 1, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
An Evening with Slaid Cleaves Friday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. All ages show. Tickets at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32 Fischer
Happy Cow
JJ Garrett Duo Friday, Dec. 1, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover; Free 9103 FM 1102, New Braunfels
The Marc
Hakstrakt Friday, Dec. 1, 9 p.m. Tickets $25/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.
The Porch
Six Springs South Road Show Featuring performances by Thunderosa, Empire Cats, Learning Names and Peacefield Friday, Dec. 1; Doors open at 9 p.m.; Show at 10 21+ $10 cover 129 E Hopkins St. #110
SATURDAY
The Davenport
Season’s Creepings Saturday, Dec. 2 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Farmer’s Market, holiday photos with Krampus, Brunch Park & more Davenport is a drop-off location for HaysCountyFoodBank Receive an entrance into the raffle with a donation! 194 S Guadalupe St.
The Porch
Santa Paws 2023 Saturday, Dec. 2; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. A Benefit for San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pet Photos with Santa and Live Holiday Music Collecting items and cash donations for S.M.R.A.S. 129 E Hopkins St. #110
Roughhouse Brewing
TxState Wildlife and Water Conservation Garden Opening Saturday, Dec. 2, 12 - 1 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop
Industry SMTX
Andrew Blanton Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Pop Up Open Mic Night! Saturday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m. Proceeds benefiting Outsiders Anonymous
Roughhouse Brewing
Family Mini Photo Sessions Saturday, Dec. 2, 3 - 6 p.m. RSVP details here: roughhousebrewing.com/calendar
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Wake the Dead Coffeehouse
Live Music - Texas State String Chamber Music Saturday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
Patio Dolcetto
Live music - Miles Davis Saturday, Dec. 2, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Carson Jeffrey Saturday, Dec. 2 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-15; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
The Porch
Madisons, Rock Bottom String Band Saturday, Dec. 2; Doors at 9 p.m.; Show at 10 p.m.