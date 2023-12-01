FRIDAY

Duett’s Texas Club

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars Friday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m. Tickets available at duettstx.com/music 420 Main Street, Martindale

Riley’s Tavern

Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis Friday, Dec. 1, 8 - 11 p.m. 8894 FM 1102, Hunter

Devil’s Backbone Tavern

An Evening with Slaid Cleaves Friday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. All ages show. Tickets at devilsbackbonetavern.com/live-music 4041 Farm to Market 32 Fischer

Happy Cow

JJ Garrett Duo Friday, Dec. 1, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. No cover; Free 9103 FM 1102, New Braunfels

The Marc

Hakstrakt Friday, Dec. 1, 9 p.m. Tickets $25/available at themarcsm.com 120 E San Antonio St.

The Porch

Six Springs South Road Show Featuring performances by Thunderosa, Empire Cats, Learning Names and Peacefield Friday, Dec. 1; Doors open at 9 p.m.; Show at 10 21+ $10 cover 129 E Hopkins St. #110

SATURDAY

The Davenport

Season’s Creepings Saturday, Dec. 2 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Farmer’s Market, holiday photos with Krampus, Brunch Park & more Davenport is a drop-off location for HaysCountyFoodBank Receive an entrance into the raffle with a donation! 194 S Guadalupe St.

The Porch

Santa Paws 2023 Saturday, Dec. 2; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. A Benefit for San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pet Photos with Santa and Live Holiday Music Collecting items and cash donations for S.M.R.A.S. 129 E Hopkins St. #110

Roughhouse Brewing

TxState Wildlife and Water Conservation Garden Opening Saturday, Dec. 2, 12 - 1 p.m. 680 Oakwood Loop

Industry SMTX

Andrew Blanton Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1 - 3 p.m. Monthly on every first Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Pop Up Open Mic Night! Saturday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m. Proceeds benefiting Outsiders Anonymous

Roughhouse Brewing

Family Mini Photo Sessions Saturday, Dec. 2, 3 - 6 p.m. RSVP details here: roughhousebrewing.com/calendar

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Abracadavar Witches’ Market Saturday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Wake the Dead Coffeehouse

Live Music - Texas State String Chamber Music Saturday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

Patio Dolcetto

Live music - Miles Davis Saturday, Dec. 2, 7 - 10 p.m. No cover 322 Cheatham St.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Carson Jeffrey Saturday, Dec. 2 - Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12-15; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

The Porch

Madisons, Rock Bottom String Band Saturday, Dec. 2; Doors at 9 p.m.; Show at 10 p.m.