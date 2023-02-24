Live Music Listing
FRIDAY
The Davenport Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.
Season 15 Drag Race Viewing Party $5 Deep Eddy’s -$5 Pride shots 194 S. Guadalupe St.
Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub You Request it: All Request Piano can play it.
Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.
Piano fun, full menu, and specials on liquor and domestic mini pitchers with music by @allrequestpiano.
202 E San Antonio St.
Wake the Dead
Caswyn Moon & Faith Kelly Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.
1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Gray Horse Saloon The Ooey Gooeys and Say So Friday, Feb. 24, 9 p.m.
21+/ $5 cover 1904 Ranch Rd 12
The Secret Room Save A Horse Ride A Cowboy Drag Show Friday, Feb. 24. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Show starts at 9 p.m.
$10 admission Must be 18+ 328 N. LBJ
Cheatham Street Warehouse
Braedon Barnhill Friday, Feb. 24 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10/$12; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street Riley’s Tavern
Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, Feb. 24, 8 - 11:00 p.m.
Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
Savage’s Wimberley Kelany Brent Duo Friday, Feb. 24, 8 to 10 p.m.
9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
The Porch
Chief & The Doomsday Device DJ set Friday, Feb. 24, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
No Cover 21+ - $5 for 18+129 E Hopkins St SATURDAY
Industry SMTX Wake the Dead
Live Music by Kelany Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1 - 3 p.m.
Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126
Roughhouse Brewing
Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 - 4 p.m.
Curtis Roush Cosmic rock 680 Oakwood Loop Luciferous Wonderland Art Reception Saturday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m.
6:30 p.m. - Live Music with Round Rock Rick & Spencer Liscano 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Cheatham Street Warehouse
Carson Jeffrey Saturday, Feb. 25 - Doors open at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $12/$15; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street
Happy Cow
Crawfish Boil with band TBA from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Crawfish served at 1 p.m.
No cover 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels Studio San Martian “Meat Machine” fundraiser - A future film by Jeffrey Garcia Saturday, Feb. 25, 7p.m.
We will be screening two films, “Henrietta” and “Bubblegum” Special musical guest Cold Hands $10/BYOB 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108
Jack’s Roadhouse
Christian Shields with Stealing Blue and Distorted Ends Saturday, Feb. 25 Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Show time at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $12 in advance; $15 at the door.
Tickets available at facebook. com/jacksroadhouse.
sanmarcos/events This show is 21+ 1625 Hopkins St.
The Secret Room Soma Jerome & The Hot Whips Saturday, Feb. 25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
328 N. LBJ
Riley’s Tavern
Velvet Saddles with Ryan Quiet Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 11:00 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
Savage’s Wimberley The Stratocrackers Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 to 10 p.m.
9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
The Porch
Chorizo Grease All-Stars at 10 p.m.
Dr. Juice Leg at 12 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 - Doors open at 9 p.m. Free for 21+ - $5 for 18+ 129 E Hopkins St Sunday 02262023
Industry SMTX
Live Music by Willow Creek Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1 3 p.m.
Every fourth Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126 Riley’s Tavern
Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 to 7 p.m.
8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels
Savage’s Wimberley Michael James Trio Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 to 7 p.m.
9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley
Studio San Martian Moon Haven, Moon Medallion, Los Cannibals and Whisker Woods Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.
Tickets $10 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108
Wake the Dead
Prickly Pear Pro Comedy Showcase Sunday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12
The Porch
Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Feb. 26 from 8 11 p.m.
No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St featuring Creekbed Carter Hogan, Devin Jake and Julie Brouchard