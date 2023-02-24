Live Music Listing

FRIDAY

The Davenport Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

Season 15 Drag Race Viewing Party $5 Deep Eddy’s -$5 Pride shots 194 S. Guadalupe St.

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub N Texas Grub You Request it: All Request Piano can play it.

Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

Piano fun, full menu, and specials on liquor and domestic mini pitchers with music by @allrequestpiano.

202 E San Antonio St.

Wake the Dead

Caswyn Moon & Faith Kelly Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Gray Horse Saloon The Ooey Gooeys and Say So Friday, Feb. 24, 9 p.m.

21+/ $5 cover 1904 Ranch Rd 12

The Secret Room Save A Horse Ride A Cowboy Drag Show Friday, Feb. 24. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Show starts at 9 p.m.

$10 admission Must be 18+ 328 N. LBJ

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Braedon Barnhill Friday, Feb. 24 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10/$12; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street Riley’s Tavern

Fourth Fridays with Prairie Rattlers Friday, Feb. 24, 8 - 11:00 p.m.

Monthly on the fourth Friday 8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Savage’s Wimberley Kelany Brent Duo Friday, Feb. 24, 8 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Porch

Chief & The Doomsday Device DJ set Friday, Feb. 24, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

No Cover 21+ - $5 for 18+129 E Hopkins St SATURDAY

Industry SMTX Wake the Dead

Live Music by Kelany Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Monthly on every last Saturday Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126

Roughhouse Brewing

Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 - 4 p.m.

Curtis Roush Cosmic rock 680 Oakwood Loop Luciferous Wonderland Art Reception Saturday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m.

6:30 p.m. - Live Music with Round Rock Rick & Spencer Liscano 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12 Cheatham Street Warehouse

Carson Jeffrey Saturday, Feb. 25 - Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $12/$15; Available at cheathamstreet. com This show is 18+ 119 Cheatham Street

Happy Cow

Crawfish Boil with band TBA from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Crawfish served at 1 p.m.

No cover 9103 Farm to Market Road 1102 New Braunfels Studio San Martian “Meat Machine” fundraiser - A future film by Jeffrey Garcia Saturday, Feb. 25, 7p.m.

We will be screening two films, “Henrietta” and “Bubblegum” Special musical guest Cold Hands $10/BYOB 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

Jack’s Roadhouse

Christian Shields with Stealing Blue and Distorted Ends Saturday, Feb. 25 Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Show time at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $12 in advance; $15 at the door.

Tickets available at facebook. com/jacksroadhouse.

sanmarcos/events This show is 21+ 1625 Hopkins St.

The Secret Room Soma Jerome & The Hot Whips Saturday, Feb. 25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

328 N. LBJ

Riley’s Tavern

Velvet Saddles with Ryan Quiet Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 11:00 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Savage’s Wimberley The Stratocrackers Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 to 10 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

The Porch

Chorizo Grease All-Stars at 10 p.m.

Dr. Juice Leg at 12 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 - Doors open at 9 p.m. Free for 21+ - $5 for 18+ 129 E Hopkins St Sunday 02262023

Industry SMTX

Live Music by Willow Creek Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1 3 p.m.

Every fourth Sunday of the month Come enjoy brunch, mimosas and live music 110 East Martin Luther King Dr #126 Riley’s Tavern

Picker’s Circle hosted by Bo Porter Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 to 7 p.m.

8894 FM 1102, New Braunfels

Savage’s Wimberley Michael James Trio Sunday, Feb. 26, 4 to 7 p.m.

9595 Ranch Rd 12 Wimberley

Studio San Martian Moon Haven, Moon Medallion, Los Cannibals and Whisker Woods Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m.

Tickets $10 1904 Ranch Rd 12 #108

Wake the Dead

Prickly Pear Pro Comedy Showcase Sunday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12

The Porch

Vance Loggins hosts weekly Open Mic Night Sunday, Feb. 26 from 8 11 p.m.

No cover 21+ Happy Hour specials all night 129 E Hopkins St featuring Creekbed Carter Hogan, Devin Jake and Julie Brouchard