Looking for some great musical entertainment this weekend?

Well, look no further than Middleton Brewery for some of the best in local and regional music.

Music lineup includes:

Friday, Dec. 31: (New Year's Eve) From 8p.m. - Midnight - Marvin Bottera Band

Saturday, Jan 1. 25: No Music - New Year's Day

Sunday, Jan. 2: From 2-5 pm - Frank Larossal

Monday, Jan. 3: From 6-9 pm – Open Mic

For more details visit: www.mbtx.com