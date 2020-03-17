Local eateries & bars make adjustments

Large swaths of San Marcos' business community are coming to a halt in the wake of COVID-19.

Many eateries and entertainment venues in San Marcos were already making adjustments to hours, in-house dining and sanitation procedures in response to COVID-19. But effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, bars in the area will have to close, according to a directive from the San Marcos City Council during a special emergency meeting held at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Restaurants are exempt but will have to limit the number of people in the restaurant to no more than 10 and are allowed to offer takeout and curbside pickup. Violating the rule will result in a class c misdemeanor, according to the city.

“To our entire Zelicks community, as of today we have decided to close Zelicks until at least April 2,” Zelicks announced on its Facebook Tuesday morning, before the city issued a directive. “The decision to close is not an easy one and it will certainly impact many individuals' lives. This includes those of you who continuously frequent and support us, but most importantly our staff who depend on this job to make a living. Current conditions within our community, and on a grandeur (grander) scale simply do not provide the correct environment for us to operate. It is our duty to help take the correct action and help protect all walks of life. We are thinking of every person, young, old, ill and the healthy at this time. Please help do your part and stay home. If you have to go out, do it sparingly and be safe.”

Seth and Chase Katz, owners of Zelicks, also own local eateries Dos Gatos, Pie Society and North Street. The post said that in order to support the community by making sure food is available, they will keep those food establishments open but with limited hours and provide pick up service only. Pie Society will still be open for call ahead curbside pick up orders or by placing an order through Favor or Texas TOGO.

“When you arrive for pick up, call us and we will deliver to your vehicle,” the post said. “This is in an effort to limit physical interaction for you and our staff. Please stay tuned and be patient with us as we work through the details.”

North Street and Dos Gatos Kolache Bakery will also be open for to-go orders only.

Palmer's, as of Monday, March 16, will remain open but with adjusted hours — Monday through Friday from 12 -8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday hours will be announced sometime Wednesday, according to a post on the Palmer’s Facebook page.

Gumby’s Pizza San Marcos has implemented several policy changes in response to COVID-19, including no longer accepting cash, closing many of the tables in its dining room to encourage social distancing and closing its dining room at midnight. Gumby’s will however still stay open for curbside to-go orders and delivery during their normal hours.

Gumby's San Marcos implemented a social distancing policy within its restaurant for the time being.

EVO Entertainment at Springtown has begun reduced showtime frequencies and reduced daily capacities in its theatres, in conjunction with increased overnight cleaning staff and sanitation practices, according to a social media post.

“While we hold a fundamental respect for the health of our team-members, this is a particular priority now more than ever,” EVO Entertainment said. “We have insisted that any team-member either experiencing symptoms of any illness or residing in a household with someone experiencing symptoms of illness, stay home from work. We certainly understand the impact of such policies on our team-members and their families and are working diligently to support and stand by them to the best of our ability.”

EVO is also issuing refunds or exchanges for cancelled or postponed movies.

Whataburgers across the nation temporarily closed dining rooms as of Tuesday.

“As the COVID-19 virus continues to affect our communities, Whataburger is committed to protecting the wellbeing of our Family Members and our guests — while serving the highest quality meals.” Whataburger said in a statement. “By 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, we will temporarily close dining rooms at all Whataburger restaurants.”

While Whataburger dining rooms are closed, drive-thru services will be offering the full menu at all restaurants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Starting Thursday, March 19, Whataburger will be introducing curbside delivery for online orders between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at all of our restaurants. After 8 p.m., online orders — Whataburger.com or on the Whataburger app — can be picked up in the drive-thru.

The new Chick-fil-a on Aquarena Springs and the one off of Interstate 35 have also closed their dining room for the time being. But both locations are still offering mobile curbside and drive thru orders.

“We care about the health and well-being of our guests and team members,” Chick-fil-a Aquarena said on Facebook. “As a preventative measure, we have closed our dining room until further notice.”