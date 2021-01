The San Marcos Area Retired Teachers and Staff (SMARTS) will have their first Zoom meeting of 2021 at 10 a.m., Jan. 12, with Marilyn Johnson speaking to them on “Celebrating Heritage and History.” Johnson graduated from San Marcos High School and Texas State University (then-Southwest Texas State). She will share ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!