Meet Me at the Crossroads

The 2024 MLK Walk & Celebration will take place and start with the Crossroads Re-dedication hosted by the City of San Marcos Arts Commission at 9 a.m. Monday at the LBJ/MLK Crossroads Memorial on the corner of LBJ and MLK Streets in San Marcos followed by the Dunbar Heritage Association Wreath-laying Ceremony a at 9:30 a.m. The walk will proceed immediately after the ceremony through the Historic Dunbar neighborhood to the Historic Hays County Courthouse followed by a brief program on the Courthouse grounds. The celebration will conclude with a reception at the Dunbar Recreation Center located at 801 MLK Dr. (Due to the extremely cold temperatures, the celebration will not include vendors, food and music on the courthouse grounds. However, the program at the courthouse will proceed, but the reception has been moved to the Dunbar recreation Center.)

Event Format

• LBJ/MLK Crossroads Re-dedication: Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Crossroads Memorial dedication on the corner of LBJ and MLK Streets in San Marcos at 9 a.m.

• Wreath-laying Ceremony: The MLK Walk & Celebration will continue with a Wreath-laying Ceremony at the LBJ/ MLK Crossroads Memorial at 9:30 a.m.

• MLK Walk leads to program and keynote address held at Hays County Historic Courthouse: Immediately after the ceremony, there will be a silent walk through the Historic Dunbar neighborhood to the Hays County Historic Courthouse

• Reception: The celebration will conclude with a reception at Dunbar Recreation Center located at 801 MLK Drive.