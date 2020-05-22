Messina Hof launches Bottle of Thanks program

Messina Hof is launching its new Bottle of Thanks program, which allows customers to send a bottle of Messina Hof wine to a frontline medical worker.

It can be someone the customer knows, someone in the medical field in their local community or in a different part of Texas, or even a doctor or nurse in another state who has helped them.

All customers have to do is call 830-990-4653 to place an order or fill out the online form to let the winery know who should receive the Bottle of Thanks. Then Messina Hof will cover the cost of shipping the gift via ground shipping or local delivery (within 15 miles). Shipping orders cannot be processed Saturday or Sunday. Each gift also includes a note expressing thanks for the work they are doing. Recipients of the Bottle of Thanks must be present, and at least 21 years of age to accept and verbally sign for this gift.

“Here at Messina Hof, one of our core values has always been that we are blessed to be a blessing to others,” the press release said. "We want to give you the chance to do the same.”

Even if customers do not have a specific medical worker in mind, they can still donate a Bottle of Thanks and Messina Hof will make sure it gets into the hands of a medical worker, through its partnerships with local hospitals surrounding Messina Hof’s winery locations.

“You’ll not only be giving them a great bottle of wine,” the press release said, “you’ll be lifting their spirits and reminding them how grateful you are for what they do on a daily basis and especially during this current COVID-19 medical crisis.”

Messina Hof Winery is a family-owned winery that was established in 1977. With nearly 1,300 awards from national and international wine competitions, Messina Hof is the most award-winning winery in Texas. For more information about the Bottle of Thanks Program or Messina Hof, go to the website.