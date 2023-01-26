Moonlight Serenade Dance set for February at Wimberley Community Center

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart at the Moonlight Serenade Dance at the Wimberley Community Center — 14068 Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley — on Saturday, Feb. 11. This Civic Club Talk of the Town event features the music of the Wimberley Valley Big Band who will play danceable Jazz and Big Band favorites from 7-10 p.m. Refreshments, a purse auction, and other surprises are part of the evening’s events. Bring your preferred beer or wine to drink, and water, tea, and lemonade will be provided.

The Wimberley Valley Big Band plays the music of Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Quincy Jones, Buddy Rich, and other giants of the era. If you enjoy dancing to Big Band and Jazz, this event is an unusual opportunity for a night out. Part of the Hill Country Community Band, the WV Big Band grew out of the Hill Country Jazz Band that played in the area for years under leader, Bob Tull, and later, under Dr. A. Corley. When that group disbanded, the Wimberley Valley Big Band was formed.

A Wimberley Community Civic Club event, tickets are available online at Wimberley CCC.org for $35, or at the door for $40. The Wimberley Community Center is located at 14608 Ranch Rd 12 in Wimberley. The last day to purchase online tickets is Feb. 9. The proceeds from this event and all others go to area nonprofits and scholarships.

Information provided by Wimberley Community Civic Club