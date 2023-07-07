PLACES A 9-YEAR-OLD WILL LOVE

For this weekend, we have our 9-year-old grandson visiting from Tulsa, so we are treating him to an all-local San Marcos-inspired weekend. He had a hand in creating the itinerary, which includes all of his favorite foods and several outdoor activities. By his request, we are having lunch at Hays County Barbecue because our grandson says they have the best ribs in the world. Afterward, we will take him to visit Wonder World Cave because he wants to climb the tower, ride the train and visit the Mermaid Society Headquarters. In the evening, we plan to hit the Square for a round of mini-golf at Putt Pub, pizza at Valentino’s and ice cream at Rhea’s and a walk along the river.

On Sunday, we hope to get in an early-morning hike at Purgatory Creek Natural Area before having brunch at the Taproom, where our grandson will have his other favorite food, a cheeseburger with an egg on top. Sunday evening, we intend to take him on a kayak ride up from Rio Vista Dam to Sewel Park, right around sunset.