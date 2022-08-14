Polka for Pets at The Porch

Brave Combo’s music can be described as wild. The Denton-based quintet began 30 years ago as a band built around polka music, even though none of the five members grew up around it. Polka then opened a door to a myriad of traditional rhythms, including salsa, conjunto, zydeco, ska and punk.

So perhaps it’s not too far a stretch to understand that Brave Combo band member Carl Finch is also a friend to wild animals, particularly strays in need of rescue.

“My world is two things,” Finch said. “Music and animals. My wife and I are active in rescuing animals, and we have quite the menagerie.”

Brave Combo will play a benefit concert for the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter at The Porch, 129 E. Hopkins St. #110, on Friday, Aug. 19 from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Brave Combo is no stranger to San Marcos, visiting several times a year for shows, including the city’s Summer In the Park series, where they are a crowd-favorite. “We do love San Marcos,” he said. “A lot of Denton people come here.”

So when Finch learned about The Porch’s interest in hosting a concert to help the SMRAS, it was an easy yes to get involved.

“I was sold on The Porch already, but this is the icing on the cake,” Finch said. “That’s our thing when it comes to animals. We won’t turn our backs.”

Brave Combo’s music is an energetic blend of styles with funny and often profound lyrics. Their catalog of recordings range from Japanese pop to Latin American dance tunes. In their 30-year career they have been in featured in movies and on TV, including an episode of “Simpons” in which they appeared at Oktoberfest. Brave Combo has won two Grammy Awards and has been nominated for their work seven times.

“Part of what we’re about is not being predictable,” Finch said, which has been a wild and unexpected key to the band’s success. “I don’t know how all of this has worked, but I’m grateful, and it’s still happening. I like a career plot based on change.”

While embracing the unpredictability of life, Finch asserts that they are serious about their animals and their music.

“Honestly, we play gigs and sometimes people want to talk about music,” Finch said. “But if you want to talk about your dogs, I’ll talk about your animals all day long.”

In addition to Brave Combo, the ben-

– Carl Finch Brave Combo efit concert will feature Shaws of Awe, a Texas Hill Country-based multi-genre fusion of funk, blues and soul.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now at theporchsmtx.com. In addition to donations, all proceeds from the event go to the shelter. The event also features a product drive and a raffle with door prizes, including a Shiner cooler.

Advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the door. This concert is a 21 and up event. Doors open at 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring product donations for this shelter. A full list of acceptable donations can be found at www.sanmarcostx. gov/256/Donate- to-the-Shelter. To learn more about Brave Combo visit bravecombo. com or listen to their music on Spotify.